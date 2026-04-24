Italy4Real Luxury Travel Growth Powered by PayPal Open Solutions

Italy4Real https://italy4real.com, a boutique luxury travel company specializing in custom European experiences, today highlights its long-standing partnership with PayPal as a key driver behind its growth, operational efficiency, and customer trust. Founded by Rem Malloy and the late Deborah de Maio, Italy4Real has grown from a small startup into a recognized leader in customized travel across Italy and Europe. Over the past 24 years, the company has processed more than $6 million in transactions, with 100% of payments handled through PayPal.

SEATTLE, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Solving Early Challenges in a High-Risk Industry

In its early days, Italy4Real faced a common obstacle in the travel sector: difficulty securing reliable payment processing due to being categorized as a "high-risk" business. Traditional financial institutions were hesitant to onboard the company, creating barriers to growth. (PayPal)

PayPal provided a solution from the start, enabling Italy4Real to:

Accept deposits quickly and securely

Build trust with clients booking high-value trips

Manage transactions across both U.S. and European operations

"PayPal taking the chance with a travel company, that was a big deal," said Rem Malloy, Owner of Italy4Real. (PayPal)

Simple Technology, Strong Results

Using PayPal's Payment Buttons and Checkout tools, Italy4Real implemented a seamless payment experience without the need for complex development or costly infrastructure. (PayPal)

This allowed the company to:

Offer flexible payment options including PayPal, Venmo, credit, and debit

Reduce manual processing and administrative workload

Compete with larger travel companies using streamlined systems

The familiar PayPal brand also gave customers confidence when making significant travel investments, particularly for once-in-a-lifetime trips.

"We process 100% of everything through our PayPal portal… smooth transactions all the way through." (PayPal)

Supporting Growth and Customer Experience

By eliminating friction in the payment process, Italy4Real has been able to focus on delivering highly personalized travel experiences. PayPal's tools have helped the company:

Save time on payment collection

Improve operational efficiency

Maintain a high-touch, concierge-style service model

Today, Italy4Real has expanded beyond Italy into destinations including France, Spain, England, Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, and Greece, while maintaining its boutique approach. (PayPal)

The company has also:

Grown its team from 2 to 10 employees

Achieved a 99.9% customer satisfaction rate

Earned recognition as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Puget Sound region (PayPal)

A Long-Term Partnership

Italy4Real credits PayPal as a foundational partner in its success.

"We've grown alongside PayPal for decades, and it's remained the backbone of how we get paid," said Malloy. (PayPal)

As the company continues to expand its offerings and destinations, PayPal remains central to its ability to deliver a smooth, secure, and trusted payment experience for clients worldwide.

About Italy4Real

Italy4Real is a boutique travel company specializing in customized and small group tours throughout Italy and Europe. With a focus on personalized service, vetted accommodations, and curated experiences, Italy4Real delivers high-quality travel planning for clients seeking meaningful and seamless trips.

About PayPal Open

PayPal Open provides businesses with tools to accept payments, streamline operations, and scale globally through flexible checkout solutions and financial services.

Media Contact:

Italy4Real

[email protected]

https://italy4real.com/

Media Contact

Maria, Italy4Real.com, 1 4253553711, [email protected], https://italy4real.com

SOURCE Italy4Real