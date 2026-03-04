ITC Institutes Investigation Into Everspin Technology Based On Avalanche Claims Of Patent Infringement

Avalanche Technology announced that the United States International Trade Commission voted on February 27, 2026 to institute an investigation.

FREMONT, Calif., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Avalanche Technology, Inc. announced today that on February 27, 2026, the United States International Trade Commission (ITC) voted to institute an investigation (Inv. No. 337-TA-1487) of alleged patent infringement by Everspin Technologies, Inc. ("Everspin"). The ITC's decision to institute the investigation is based on a formal complaint filed by Avalanche on January 28, 2026, asserting that Everspin is violating U.S. trade laws through unfair competition by importing and selling for importation infringing products utilizing Avalanche's patented spin transfer torque magnetic random access memory ("STT-MRAM") technology. Avalanche's complaint asserts 37 claims from four U.S. Patents – U.S. Patent Nos. 9,318,179, 9,419,210, 11,678,586, and 10,490,737 and requests the ITC issue a cease and desist order and an exclusion order prohibiting the importation into the U.S. of Everspin's STT-MRAM products. The ITC may issue the requested exclusionary order and cease and desist order against Everspin if the Commission determines that Everspin has violated any of the multiple patent claims asserted in Avalanche's complaint.

The ITC has assigned the investigation to Administrative Law Judge Doris Johnson Hines who will soon set a target date for completing the investigation, which generally concludes 14-16 months from institution.

In addition to the complaint ﬁled with the ITC, on January 28, 2026, Avalanche ﬁled suit against Everspin in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware alleging that Everspin infringes the same four patents in the complaint ﬁled in the ITC.

