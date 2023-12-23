ITCube Solutions Recognized as "Best Place to Work" at Go Global Awards 2023

ITCube Solutions was recognized as the 'Future of Work- Best Place to Work' at the Go Global Awards 2023, organized by Rhode Island Commerce and the International Trade Council. Post this

This year, the Go Global Awards committee invited over 500+ business leaders, not only to felicitate them with well-deserved accolades but also to help them exchange disruptive business ideas, expand their networks and discover new market opportunities.

ITCube Solutions Inc., a well-established Global Software and Business Process Outsourcing Service Provider, was also invited to the event and was honored with the prestigious "Future of Work- Best Place to Work" award. The Go Global Awards committee followed a meticulous evaluation process and combed through a vast pool of industry experts and thought leaders, who presented their organizations on this platform. Amidst a competitive landscape of organizations, the committee identified ITCube as an exemplar in the chosen award category.

ITCube's Head of ITeS, Jeshtal Sheth shared a comprehensive presentation at the event, that delved into the core aspects of ITCube's growth story and how the company evolved from a team of merely 15 people to a robust workforce of 1200+ professionals today. He illuminated the audience with insights into ITCube's diverse range of services spanning from software development, litigation support services to call center services as well as recruitment support and smart back-office services.

The presentation also provided a snapshot of ITCube's culture, client base, revenue milestones and accomplishments, along with its rich history of 20+ years that has shaped the company into the dynamic entity it is today.

The impressive highlights of the presentation were:

Long-term customer relationships; the oldest client being with ITCube for 15+ years

Average customer retention span of about 7 years

Employee retention record of 10+ years, specifically for the mid-management staff

These highlights conveyed a narrative of stability, growth and resilience, further solidifying ITCube's position as an employer of choice. It helped the company stand out amongst the crowd and propelled it to be recognized in the coveted category of the 'Best Workplace'. This acknowledgment holds profound significance for ITCube in the international marketplace, especially in the context of its future growth trajectory.

For this award, Jeshtal Sheth, Head of ITeS, ITCube Solutions Inc. expressed his thoughts saying, "We truly believe Happy Employees result in Happy Customers and this recognition has strengthened this belief of ours. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace that empowers and inspires our employees as well as our customers."

Uday Inamdar, the CEO of ITCube Solutions Inc. shared his views saying, "We are proud to receive this award which reinforces our commitment to nurturing an open culture in the organization, a culture that promotes transparency, empowerment and passion for customer excellence. A heartfelt thanks to our diligent workforce, supportive clients and partners, whose contributions are pivotal in this success!"

Anil Rajadhyaksha, Managing Director, ITCube Solutions Inc. added, "ITCube earning this title, among diverse organizations coming from 83 countries, is a matter of pride for us. With 250+ presentations covering critical topics, the global gathering proved to be a rewarding experience. It helped us in reviving old contacts and establishing new corporate friendships. The award aligns seamlessly with the company's core values, and showcases the incredible strength of the ITCube team, that is capable of shining on the global stage."

