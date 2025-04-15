ITDPF to announce the new era of the PRIZM crypto community coming

Opening the code will prove that the Prizm network operates without any 'black boxes' or hidden controls. But we have decided to share the code not for proof, but for the benefit of the future. Post this

According to ITDPF President Denis Chupilko, the file in question had remained inaccessible to all users. However, throughout the years since the project's launch, it served as a guarantee of the stable and reliable performance of the software and blockchain. "Today, we feel we can afford to make the file accessible to everyone and turn Prizm into a fully open-source product without creating undue risks for our users," said Denis. "Opening the code will prove that the Prizm network operates without any 'black boxes' or hidden controls. But we have decided to share the code not for proof, but for the benefit of the future."

Just before the final decision was made to release the code publicly, the Prizm community conducted intensive tests. A comprehensive crash test was performed on the system, exposing it to an unprecedented range of threats, varying in intensity and scale. The results demonstrated the blockchain and software's excellent resistance to extreme operational loads.

In line with the ITDPF board's decision, this information will be disclosed in early May. The exact date and time for the code disclosure are available on the website https://prizm.itdpf.com, where a countdown is currently running.

Prizm is a unique technology that reduces carbon footprint by 89%, making it the "greenest" cryptocurrency in the industry. However, its most essential advantage is its high accessibility—it runs on laptops, microcomputers, and even smartphones, reaching millions of users.

