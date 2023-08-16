ITEGRITI Corporation Ranks No. 2633 on the 2023 Inc. 5000

"Protecting Critical Infrastructure is our mission, our passion. We are thankful for the opportunities to support and protect Critical Infrastructure, and Get Stuff Done (GSD)!" Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"This is our first time on the list of America's fastest growing companies. Protecting Critical Infrastructure is our mission, our passion. We are thankful for the opportunities to support and protect Critical Infrastructure, and Get Stuff Done (GSD)!" concluded Sanchez.

About ITEGRITI

The ITEGRITI team has deep expertise with Critical Infrastructure IT and OT cybersecurity and compliance mandates, gained through our work in protecting large-scale and distributed National Critical Infrastructure since 2008. We have completed projects throughout the U.S. & Canada supporting clients across healthcare, oil & gas, and electric sectors supporting utilities, transmission, municipalities, cooperatives, and generation representing coal, natural gas, and renewables – wind, solar, hydro and geothermal. We develop and implement programs that mitigate cybersecurity and compliance risk, supported by internal controls to measure, monitor and report ongoing program effectiveness. Our programs help companies avoid hacks, detect breaches when they occur, minimize business disruption during a cybersecurity event, and reduce incident recovery time. For more information, visit www.itegriti.com

About Inc.

Media Contact

