ITel Networks Is Canada's First Authorized Peplink And Starlink Solution Provider, Offering Advanced Connectivity Solutions Across The Country

Dan Rink, CEO of iTel Networks, emphasizes the transformative nature of iTel's role as an Authorized Peplink and Starlink Solution Provider: "Our commitment at iTel Networks goes beyond providing connectivity; we're focused on eliminating the barriers to reliable internet access, particularly in areas that have historically struggled. The synergy of Peplink and Starlink technologies enables us to deliver high-speed, reliable internet solutions that are a game-changer for businesses across Canada. As we like to say, 'If we can't build the network, no one can.'"

"We're thrilled to have iTel Networks onboard as Canada's first Authorized Peplink & Starlink Solution Provider!", said Keith Chau, General Manager at Peplink, "Their exceptional track record in building comprehensive enterprise networks using Peplink technologies makes them a perfect provider to unleash the power of this revolutionary combination of Peplink and Starlink. Together, we're bringing unprecedented, always-on connectivity to businesses across Canada, even in remote locations where it was once unthinkable."

This initiative not only enhances iTel Networks' service offerings but also positions the company at the forefront of internet service providers (ISPs) in Canada. With the ability to offer and enhance the Starlink experience, iTel Networks stands out as a premier ISP, capable of deploying enterprise-grade, SDWAN and connectivity solutions nationwide.

This is a testament to iTel Networks' commitment to innovation and customer service, leveraging its vast "network of networks" across North America, which includes collaborations and interconnection with over 100 ISPs.

