iTel Networks Qualified into Pathway to Innovative Solutions Canada's pathway to commercialization program feature for iLink Unbreakable Anywhere Internet

iTel Networks has qualified for the Government of Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada pathway to commercialization program, featuring the iLink Unbreakable Anywhere Internet. This milestone highlights iTel's cutting-edge technology, offering reliable, enterprise-grade connectivity in remote locations. Explore how iTel is transforming connectivity solutions for government clients across Canada.

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTel Networks, a leading provider of innovative connectivity solutions, and tested by Shared Services Canada (SSC), is proud to announce its qualification into the Government of Canada's Innovative Solutions Canada pathway to commercialization program feature. This significant milestone highlights the exceptional capabilities of iTel Networks' latest product, the iLink Unbreakable Anywhere Internet, and marks a new chapter in delivering cutting-edge technology to support the needs of SSC and other government clients in remote and mobile environments.

Dependable Remote Connectivity with iLink Unbreakable Anywhere Internet

The iLink Unbreakable Anywhere Internet kit is a groundbreaking solution designed to provide enterprise-grade internet connectivity in the most challenging and remote locations. This all-in-one network kit integrates SD-WAN, bonded 5G, and Starlink Satellite Internet, ensuring reliable enterprise-grade connectivity wherever it is needed. The package, which includes power, network, and WiFi (6e) capabilities, is housed in a lightweight, ultra-compact, and weather-resistant enclosure comparable to the size of a briefcase. It is a quickly deployable internet solution that can be carried with the included backpack or mounted on a vehicle or vessel, providing users with reliable bandwidth anywhere in the world.

Pathway to Commercialization

Through Innovative Solutions Canada, the pathway to commercialization program feature, provides eligible small and medium-sized Canadian businesses who have successfully completed an initial contract, an opportunity to explore commercial contracts, through the program's procurement services.

iTel's qualification into the Pathway to Commercialization underscores the unique value proposition of iTel Networks' iLink Unbreakable Anywhere Internet. This recognition ensures that government agencies and enterprise clients can now initiate commercial contracts to access this innovative technology swiftly and efficiently, supporting countless applications from emergency response to remote field research. iTel Networks can now offer its cutting-edge solutions directly to departments for a period of up to three years after qualification, facilitating rapid deployment and scalability according to specific needs.

"We are thrilled to join the coveted Pathway to Commercialization program," said Dan Rink, CEO of iTel Networks. "This opportunity not only validates the advanced capabilities of our iLink Unbreakable Anywhere Internet but also strengthens our commitment to providing reliable connectivity solutions from coast to coast. We look forward to collaborating with various departments to enhance their connectivity and operational efficiency in remote and mobile environments."

About iTel Networks

iTel Networks is a leading provider of comprehensive telecommunications solutions, offering a wide range of services, including fibre, SD-WAN, 5G/LTE, colocation, and satellite internet connectivity. Focusing on scalable coast-to-coast solutions, iTel Networks is dedicated to delivering dependable connectivity that meets the diverse needs of multi-site organizations and government agencies across Canada.

Media Contact

Max Khomutov, iTel Networks Inc., 1 437 886 6899 6209, [email protected], https://itel.com/

SOURCE iTel Networks Inc.