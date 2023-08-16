Itential & Fierce Software Sign Distribution Agreement to Expand Network Automation & Orchestration Initiatives in the Public Sector

Itential is excited to partner with Fierce Software to help public sector customers address their top priorities, including visibility into their networks, consistent uptime, network modernization and cyber defense. Tweet this

Public sector agencies are challenged to deploy critical network infrastructure rapidly and without introducing more risk into their networks. They require an automation solution that can both automate frequent network changes and verify that those changes will stay within defined operational and security standards. Itential provides a flexible and easy-to-use network automation platform that allows network teams to efficiently transform network activities into self-serve application-driven outcomes, while ensuring the network is configured properly, always stays in compliance, and reduces human errors that lead to security lapses.

"Itential is excited to partner with Fierce Software to help public sector customers address their top priorities, including visibility into their networks, consistent uptime, network modernization and cyber defense," said Carl Johnson, Chief Sales Officer, Itential. "From scripts to self-service, our focus on low-code automation for traditional and cloud-based networks enables network and IT teams to create automated, secured end-to-end processes."

Itential was recently recognized in six Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports for its innovative infrastructure automation and orchestration technology. According to the "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2023," Gartner says, "Automation is a transformational investment for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders. Investments in this area reflect the need to enable improved speed to market, increased business agility, mitigation of security and compliance risk, optimization of performance, and minimization of service costs."

To learn more about Itential's public sector offerings click here and to check out our latest webinar with Fierce Software here on "How to Automate Network Services and Ensure Configuration Compliance for the Public Sector."

About Itential

Itential is committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next-generation, agile network operations. We provide powerful network automation software to organizations worldwide, from Fortune 500 companies, Communications Service Providers, US Federal Agencies to Enterprises of all sizes. The Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade software solution that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating hybrid multi-cloud network infrastructure. To learn more about Itential please visit http://www.itential.com.

About Fierce Software Corporation

Fierce Software is a small, woman-owned, innovation broker, and trusted IT Solutions provider focused on providing customers with products and technologies that help organizations reach their goals more effectively while realizing true cost efficiencies. As an award-winning Platform, DevSecOps, and Data Analytics value-added reseller (VAR), Fierce Software represents vendors that drive innovation forward while driving costs down. Visit http://fiercesw.com for more information.

Jessica Newland, Itential, 7708435543, [email protected], https://www.itential.com/

