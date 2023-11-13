Itential & Kentik Team Up to Revolutionize NetOps Workflows with Integrated Network Observability & Automation for the Enterprise

Our partnership with Kentik highlights the demand for seamless integration between observability and automation platforms at the API level, empowering NetOps teams to swiftly and confidently address issues faster and with greater confidence through automation. Post this

"Automation and observability have long been independent pillars of network innovation. As infrastructure becomes increasingly distributed, enterprises now require observability data to integrate with and drive their automation efforts, said Chris Wade, CTO of Itential. "Our partnership with Kentik highlights the demand for seamless integration between observability and automation platforms at the API level, empowering NetOps teams to swiftly and confidently address issues faster and with greater confidence through automation."

With the increasing complexity and significance of networks, businesses worldwide are seeking greater intelligence and actionable insights to enhance their network infrastructure, connected resources, and digital experiences. Concurrently, the amount of network data accessible to enterprises is rapidly expanding, as connections, traffic volumes, active threats, and intricate exchanges continue to rise. Much of this data requires a response from the network team, who are already constrained with the backlog of daily, manual network changes, making it difficult to find time to act on anything new.

The technical alliance between Itential and Kentik brings security, reliability, and agility to networking, making it easier for enterprises to automate and manage complex hybrid multi-cloud networks. By integrating these two platforms together, network teams can build automations with Itential that utilize Kentik's unique observability features, making changes to the network in real time for high priority incidents and notify the appropriate teams of these changes via group messaging and IT change management systems.

"Customers choose Kentik because of two things – first, we offer the most comprehensive & innovative network observability solution in the industry," said Christoph Pfister, CPO, Kentik. "And second, they want a solution that can be fully and easily integrated with the rest of their operations stack, in order to leverage Kentik's powerful AI-based insights for automating responses to network incidents. Our vision has always been to link insights to automation, and today we are taking big steps forward by providing an out-of-the-box integration with Itential's best-in-class automation solution.

"The Network Automation Forum was founded to drive effective and practical network automation adoption, in much the same way that other technology sectors have done successfully," said Scott Robohn, co-founder and managing director of the Network Automation Forum. "When modern technology vendors like Itential and Kentik combine their efforts by integrating their solutions, they streamline the path and accelerate the adoption of network automation."

To learn more about how Itential and Kentik are revolutionizing NetOps workflows through observability and automation, click here to register for our upcoming live webinar on Tuesday, December 12 at 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT. For more information about the partnership, please visit https://www.itential.com/tech-partners/kentik/

About Itential

Itential provides powerful network and cloud infrastructure automation software to companies worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to the public sector and enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, as well as leveraging existing automation tooling such as Ansible, Python and Terraform - enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. With Itential, NetDevOps teams can ensure network compliance, reduce manual operations, and simplify network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure. To learn more about Itential, visit http://www.itential.com.

About Kentik

Kentik is the network observability company. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT or service provider. Network professionals turn to the Kentik Network Observability Cloud to plan, run and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights and fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests and network metrics. We show networking pros what they need to know about their network performance, health and security to make their business-critical services shine. Networks power the world's most valuable companies, and those companies trust Kentik for network observability. Market leaders like IBM, Box and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc.

