Itential Debuts Latest Release of Its Low-Code Orchestration Platform, Enhancing NetDevOps with Improved Collaboration, Compliance, & Lifecycle Management Capabilities

Cloud infrastructure is driving the future of technology and as organizations adopt a mix of private and public clouds, there's a growing need for solutions that seamlessly connect and orchestrate the management of services across these diverse environments. According to Gartner, "automation is a transformational investment for infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders. Investments in this area reflect the need to enable improved speed to market, increased business agility, mitigation of security and compliance risk, optimization of performance, and minimization of service costs."

"With this latest release, we're proud to elevate our customer's experience by amplifying and transforming their automation capabilities for collaborative delivery of vital network services," said Peter Sprygada, Itential's Vice President of Product Management. "Itential continues to focus on driving complexity out of managing distributed infrastructure, allowing our customers to focus on maximizing their investments around orchestration and automation initiatives, ensuring agile and secure networks."

As a vendor-agnostic SaaS solution, the Itential Automation Platform allows customers to build, test, and deploy low-code orchestration workflows for managing deployments, network changes, and configuration and compliance across hybrid, multi-cloud network infrastructure. With its latest release, customers can now access enhanced capabilities for network automation and orchestration including:

Automation Projects: A centralized command center for collaborative automation at scale, complete with tools for asset consolidation, logical organization, and seamless version control integration.

Workflow Canvas Enhancements: A refined design interface with enhanced search capabilities, intuitive task referencing, and streamlined asset filtering to elevate the workflow development experience.

Re-Designed Automation Marketplace: An expansive hub designed to accelerate automation and orchestration initiatives, offering a rich array of pre-built modular assets such as integrations, data transformations, and workflows.

Stateful Orchestration with Lifecycle Manager: A sophisticated application for defining and managing data models, simplifying service model creation, and keeping data up to date with advanced CRUD operations.

Infrastructure Compliance for Ordered Lists: Advanced features to simplify compliance audits across both CLI and API-managed infrastructures but also adeptly enforce ordered lists for CLI or JSON configurations—maintaining order without compromising security.

Robust Compliance Plans & In-Depth Reporting: Enhanced features that streamline configuration compliance for network devices and services, bolstering security and performance standards across infrastructures and enable infrastructure teams to craft custom compliance reports and schedule delivery to application teams, ensuring they have the insights when they need them most.

Additional platform enhancements within the release include single sign on (SSO) access to IAP with integration to SAML Identity Access Management solutions and expanded Itential Automation Gateway support for Git keeping up to date with your latest automations by automatically pulling them from a central Git repository.

Itential products are used by some of the world's largest networks, including many of the top financial services, communications service providers, and enterprises globally. The company was recently named a Futuriom 50 Leader, as a top innovator in cloud and communications infrastructure, a representative vendor in Gartner's Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms, and Gartner's Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools.

About Itential

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential enables the world's largest companies to use its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure change management, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. To make automation work as intended, orchestration capabilities and flexible integration are key. Itential provides its customers with the tools to simplify and accelerate their journey from manual task management to fully orchestrated processes, delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams. By operationalizing infrastructure automation at scale, along with providing the freedom to integrate with different services, tools, and vendors in their ecosystem, Itential is transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure. To learn more about Itential please visit http://www.itential.com.

