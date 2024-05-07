Itential Delivers Orchestrated Fulfillment for Telecom Service Order Management

ServiceNow is bringing enterprise scale to drive transformation of digital services... Itential's applications in the ServiceNow Store deliver out-of-the-box integration providing full lifecycle support for new products and services. Post this

The Itential for OMT application provides a fully integrated solution that combines the power of ServiceNow Order Management with the speed and flexibility of the Itential Automation Platform to create an end-to-end order management and orchestrated fulfillment solution – across multiple network technologies and vendors. The solution enables teams to dynamically publish Itential workflows and services into the ServiceNow OMT product catalog, enabling product owners to quickly incorporate orchestrated network services into their new and existing products.

Additional key features of the Itential for OMT app include:

End-to-end orchestration of network service lifecycle across multiple network technologies and vendors.

The ability to dynamically publish any Itential workflow or service to the ServiceNow OMT service catalog.

Support for the TMF641 interface for service order fulfillment activities.

Rapid transformation of services currently dependent on manual fulfillment steps into fully orchestrated services.

Rapid onboarding of new vendors and emerging technologies to enable new services faster, with lower integration costs.

"Organizations are consistently pushed to more efficiently deliver network and infrastructure services with a cloud-like self-service experience," said Chris Wade, CTO of Itential. "ServiceNow is bringing enterprise scale to drive transformation of digital services and Service Providers are evaluating modern orchestration platforms for dynamic Enterprise services. Itential's applications in the ServiceNow Store deliver out-of-the-box integration providing full lifecycle support for new products and services."

"ServiceNow has a unique ability to connect people, systems, processes, and data on a single platform, giving telcos globally the tools they need to transform their business," said Marc Hayden, strategic business development director, telco, media & tech at ServiceNow. "Integrating Itential with ServiceNow Order Management will provide joint customers with a single solution to orchestrate service fulfillment, helping telcos expand their product portfolio and scale order management."

Earlier this year, Itential released updates to its ServiceNow Enterprise App that enables ServiceNow users to access Itential network automations directly from the Now Platform, allowing users to run these automations to complete IT service requests. Additionally, users can also embed and run Itential network automations directly from a ServiceNow Flow using the set of published Itential Actions to request and receive any network resources in real-time.

To learn more about the Itential ServiceNow OMT App, click here and to register for our upcoming live webinar and product demo, click here. Knowledge 2024 attendees are invited to visit the Itential team at booth #4526 in the sponsor expo.

About Itential

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential enables the world's largest companies to use its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure change management, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. To make automation work as intended, orchestration capabilities and flexible integration are key. Itential provides its customers with the tools to simplify and accelerate their journey from manual task management to fully orchestrated processes, delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams. By operationalizing infrastructure automation at scale, along with providing the freedom to integrate with different services, tools, and vendors in their ecosystem, Itential is transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure.

To learn more about Itential, visit http://www.itential.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Jessica Newland, Itential, 7708435543, [email protected], www.itential.com

SOURCE Itential