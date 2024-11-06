Itential Launches New Automation as a Service Offering to Standardize, Execute, & Securely Share Infrastructure Automations

With the launch of our new Automation Service, Itential bridges the gap between building and scaling by providing the tools engineers need to build automations without friction, and deliver them as secure, self-service solutions that accelerate automation across the organization. Post this

A recent report from EMA Research found that 100% of enterprises use at least one vendor-supported network automation solution, while 95% also leverage DIY tools. Both play essential roles — DIY automation offers flexibility but can be difficult to scale, with teams often spending 3 to 30 hours per week maintaining and debugging scripts. Vendor solutions complement these efforts by providing security, scalability, deeper functionality, and integration, helping enterprises extend automation efficiently across their operations.

"The continuing evolution of network automation lies in shifting from being consumers of tools to producers of products that drive real outcomes," said Peter Sprygada, Vice President of Product Management at Itential. "While engineers are naturally inclined to build and customize automations to fit their environments, scaling these efforts across the enterprise requires a different approach. Engineers need the flexibility to build without constraints, but enterprises must also ensure these automations are secure, manageable, and scalable."

"With the launch of our new Automation Service, Itential bridges the gap between building and scaling by providing the tools engineers need to build automations without friction, and deliver them as secure, self-service solutions that accelerate automation across the organization."

Itential's new Automation Service allows engineers to focus on building automations without the burden of setup or troubleshooting, while teams gain secure, self-service access to automation assets. This streamlined approach ensures faster innovation and autonomous execution, driving efficiency across the organization.

New automation capabilities include:

Dynamic, Scalable Execution Environments: Execute automations in centralized, dynamic environments that stay in sync with Git, support concurrent services, and enable seamless workload scheduling — no server management required.

Any Framework, Any Script, One Platform: Consolidate Ansible Playbooks, Python Scripts, and OpenTofu Plans into a single environment. Automations become immutable services with common inputs, making them easy for operators and teams to view and run.

Control Access, Minimize Risk: Manage access efficiently with role-based permissions and comprehensive auditing, ensuring the right users can view, manage, and execute automations securely.

Self-Service Automation: Package automations as self-service solutions to be shared across teams, allowing engineers to focus on development while others use automations seamlessly.

API-Driven Integration: Easily integrate automations into pipelines, orchestration tools, and platforms like ServiceNow with API-based access.

Distributed, Scalable Architecture: Scale automation effortlessly with distributed architecture and high-availability clustering, ensuring operational resilience and seamless growth — whether for one user or a million.

To explore this release and sign up for a free 30-day trial, click here. Don't miss a live demonstration of Itential's full product portfolio — including its latest Automation Service — streaming today at Networking Field Day 36 at 2:30 PM PST / 5:30 PM EST. You can also join Itential in person at the Network Automation Forum's AutoCon 2 event in Denver, November 20-22.

About Itential

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential Cloud enables enterprise organizations to leverage its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, streamline network and infrastructure management, and ensure security through standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. Itential's cloud-delivered automation service standardizes automation execution across infrastructure, providing secure, self-service access to teams. Paired with its robust orchestration capabilities, Itential empowers organizations to build integrated workflows across diverse automation tools, services, and ecosystems — delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams, transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure. To learn more about Itential please visit http://www.itential.com.

Media Contact

Jessica Newland, Itential, 7708435543, [email protected], https://www.itential.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Itential