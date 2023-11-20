Itential Named a Representative Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for Network Automation Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Time

Itential provides a platform that orchestrates automation domains, and this Gartner Market Guide is recognition for the need to evolve from tools to a platform approach in an effort to simplify and scale network automation and orchestration for the enterprise. Post this

"The network automation market has recognized the split between automation and orchestration and acknowledges the unique attributes across automation domain's such as Data Center, Cloud, SD-WAN," said Chris Wade, CTO Itential. "Itential provides a platform that orchestrates automation domains, and this Gartner Market Guide is recognition for the need to evolve from tools to a platform approach in an effort to simplify and scale network automation and orchestration for the enterprise."

Despite the apparent benefits, automated network activities in the enterprise continues to increase only incrementally. According to Gartner, this is due to the proliferation of automation point solutions creating fragmentation, or silos of automation, making it difficult to automate an end-to-end service and limiting the speed at which network teams can deliver to the business. For Infrastructure and Operations (I&O) leaders to move beyond siloed or tactical network automation implementations, Gartner recommends evaluating network automation platforms that provide the ability to:

Leverage your existing network automation investments by supporting existing network automation tools already in place (Ansible or Python, for example).

Have turnkey, generally available, supported integration plugins with the relevant tools and vendors in the enterprise's environment, such as ServiceNow, Microsoft Teams, Slack, VMware vCenter, Splunk or Kubernetes.

Offer published, open, RESTful APIs, that expose more than 90% of functionality, to allow for integration with other tools and the export of data.

Allow enterprises to create customized workflows applicable to multiple vendors in a simplified fashion, versus rigid out-of-the-box canned options.

Treat public cloud services as a first-class citizen by automating networking services inside of public cloud providers.

Itential is the only automation platform built to support hybrid multi-cloud network infrastructure, making it easy for enterprise organizations to standardize and maintain network configuration and compliance, reduce manual operations, and simplify hybrid multi-cloud network management. The Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), low-code solution that seamlessly integrates with any IT system, network, and cloud technologies and any existing automation tools, enabling end-to-end closed-loop process orchestration. With over 300+ Pre-Built Automations for top use cases and integrations to any system, Itential enables enterprise teams to maximize ROI on existing investments and start automating quickly.

Itential was recently named a sample vendor in six Gartner® Hype Cycle™ reports this year across three technology innovation categories – NetDevOps, Network Automation, and Infrastructure Orchestration.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Itential

Itential provides powerful hybrid multi-cloud network automation and orchestration software to companies worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies to the public sector and enterprises of all sizes. The cloud-native Itential Automation Platform is an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering that supports our customers in their network automation journey by seamlessly connecting to any IT system, cloud, or network technology, enabling freedom and flexibility to choose the right tools and best solutions for their needs. It helps ensure network compliance, reduces manual operations, and simplifies network management associated with automating physical and cloud network infrastructure.

