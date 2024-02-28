Itential Named a Representative Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation & Orchestration Tools

Itential provides a platform that orchestrates automation domains, simplifying the delivery of infrastructure services to application developers – how, when, and where they need them – and update the infrastructure in real-time to ensure that it aligns with security and business needs. Post this

"Customers and the market are experiencing a maturation in both expectations and capabilities as we evolve from domain specific automation to infrastructure orchestration and this Gartner Market Guide validates the progression towards an integrated platform approach to managing modern infrastructure," said Chris Wade, CTO Itential. "Itential provides a platform that orchestrates automation domains, simplifying the delivery of infrastructure services to application developers – how, when, and where they need them – and update the infrastructure in real-time to ensure that it aligns with security and business needs."

For I&O leaders to move beyond siloed or tactical automation implementations, Gartner recommends evaluating infrastructure orchestration platforms that provide these capabilities:

Orchestration engine able to execute complex delivery and operational workflows.

Catalog of integrations to common infrastructure and other tools.

Supplied and user-generated library of templates defined as code.

Environments/deployments described and managed as code.

Self-service portal for end-user interaction.

API access for deployment of environments/templates.

API for invocation of workflows.

Extensible ecosystem to integrate additional security, testing and cost optimization tools.

Deployment of tooling as on-premises, cloud, or SaaS.

The world's largest companies use Itential's automation and orchestration products to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure change management, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance. Itential helps to simplify and accelerate the journey from manual IT processes to self-service automation, operationalizing infrastructure orchestration at scale. Itential's low-code orchestration platform simplifies the creation of automation workflows across all of infrastructure through its patented-approach to seamlessly integrating with any IT system and network or cloud infrastructure technology, enabling teams to rapidly build and deploy end-to-end orchestrations without having to re-train or re-skill.

To access a complimentary copy of the Gartner Market Guide, click here. To learn more about Itential visit http://www.itential.com.

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Itential

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential enables the world's largest companies to use its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure change management, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. To make automation work as intended, orchestration capabilities and flexible integration are key. Itential provides its customers with the tools to simplify and accelerate their journey from manual IT management to fully orchestrated processes, delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams. By operationalizing infrastructure automation at scale, along with providing the freedom to integrate with different services, tools, and vendors in their ecosystem, Itential is transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure. To learn more about Itential please visit http://www.itential.com.

