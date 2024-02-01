Itential Named to Futuriom's List of Top Emerging Companies in the Cloud Infrastructure Market for the Fourth Consecutive Year

Itential is on the cutting edge of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and platform engineering, delivering important automation and orchestration tools that are indispensable for building hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure. Post this

The report highlights that multi-cloud and hybrid cloud are the wave of the future with networking playing a key part. For organizations to deploy their networking infrastructure quickly and efficiently in a complex cloud environment, there's a growing need for solutions that connect these different environments seamlessly. Key developments in networking to support this include the rising use of APIs, the adoption of programming approaches that require little to no traditional coding, and the expansion of Network as a Service (NaaS).

Additionally, to handle this evolving infrastructure, there's a need for new tools that can automate and orchestrate processes and bring together the various cloud services. This has led to the growth of practices like Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and platform engineering, which aim to simplify the management and monitoring of these systems.

"Itential is on the cutting edge of Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and platform engineering, delivering important automation and orchestration tools that are indispensable for building hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure," said Scott Raynovich, Founder and Chief Analyst, Futuriom. "Their advanced capabilities around facilitating the integration of multi-domain, hybrid and multi-cloud environments and blending data with actionable management of networking helps organizations orchestrate infrastructure at scale."

"Cloud infrastructure is driving the future of technology and as organizations adopt a mix of private and public clouds, there's a growing need for solutions that seamlessly connect and orchestrate the management of services across these diverse environments," said Kristen H. Rachels, Chief Marketing Officer, Itential. "With its annual report, Futuriom tracks those organizations that are driving innovation using cloud technology and fueling new efficiencies to reduce long term operating costs. Itential is proud to be a mainstay on the prestigious Futuriom 50 list as we continue to simplify and accelerate how organizations integrate with and orchestrate across their cloud, multi-cloud, and traditional enterprise infrastructure."

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential enables the world's largest companies to use its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure change management, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. To make automation work as intended, orchestration capabilities and flexible integration are key. Itential provides its customers with the tools to simplify and accelerate their journey from manual IT management to fully orchestrated processes, delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams. By operationalizing infrastructure automation at scale, along with providing the freedom to integrate with different services, tools and vendors in their infrastructure ecosystem, Itential is transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure.

To learn more about the 2024 Futuriom 50, download the complimentary full report here. To learn more about how Itential supports Platform Engineering for network and infrastructure, download our latest leadership brief from Futuriom Research here.

Itential provides powerful network automation and orchestration software to companies worldwide, from Fortune 500 telecommunications and financial service companies, public sector, and federal government agencies to enterprises of all sizes. We are committed to building world-class products that accelerate the move toward software-driven networks and next generation, agile network operations. We are exclusively focused on delivering network automation and orchestration solutions that help our customers realize their vision of digital transformation. Our solutions leverage the latest thinking, open standards, open architectures, partners, and best practices to drive network operations and maximize the impact of automation. To learn more about Itential please visit http://www.itential.com.

