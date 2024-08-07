Itential Recognized in Six Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports for its Innovative Infrastructure Orchestration & Automation Technology for the Second Year in a Row

Itential named a sample vendor across Infrastructure Orchestration, NetDevOps, & Network Automation categories.

ATLANTA, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Itential, the leader in network orchestration and automation software, today announced its recognition in six 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle reports, highlighting the company's innovative approach to Infrastructure Orchestration, NetDevOps, and Network Automation:

"Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024"1 ("Infrastructure Orchestration," "NetDevOps," "Network Automation,");

"Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2024"2 ("NetDevOps");

"Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies, 2024"3 ("Infrastructure Orchestration");

"Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2024"4 ("Infrastructure Orchestration");

"Hype Cycle for Operation Models, 2024"5 ("Infrastructure Orchestration," "NetDevOps");

"Hype Cycle for Compute, 2024"6 ("Infrastructure Orchestration").

According to the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for I&O Automation report, "Automation and orchestration remain foundational to delivering reliability, efficiency and productivity." The report further states that "automation is the engine that accelerates delivery of business value and that infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders must view automation as a core capability that optimizes their capacity to deliver high-velocity, high-efficiency and high-performance services to their stakeholders."

The growing integration of Generative AI, cloud services, DevOps, and platform engineering represents a shift towards an "automation-first" approach, driving a need for broader infrastructure orchestration to deliver services that meet user needs. Modern infrastructure services are more complex, requiring a modern operational paradigm where infrastructure teams transition from automating tasks to orchestrating complex workflows. I&O leaders must adopt solutions that enable the creation of standardized, repeatable, scalable processes to accelerate and optimize infrastructure delivery, mitigate risk, and enable autonomy.

"Itential's inclusion in six Gartner Hype Cycle reports this year underscores the increasing maturity for Infrastructure leaders to adopt modern automation platforms," said Chris Wade, CTO Itential. - "In today's world of continuous delivery and frequent deployments, automation and orchestration via DevOps principles have become imperative for digital enterprises. Itential provides I&O teams with modern platforms to accelerate automation at scale, reduce risk, and efficiently transform network and infrastructure activities into orchestrated, self-serve, application-driven outcomes."

The Gartner Hype Cycles provide a graphical representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, demonstrating how they are relevant to solving real business problems while also exploiting new opportunities. The Hype Cycles illustrate what are considered the most relevant innovations for technology leaders to adopt and implement, and rated 'Infrastructure Orchestration, ''Network Automation,' and 'NetDevOps' as providing a high level of benefit.

The world's largest companies use Itential's orchestration and automation products to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure changes, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance. Itential's low-code orchestration platform simplifies the creation of automation workflows across all of infrastructure through its patented approach to seamlessly integrating with any IT system and network or cloud infrastructure technology, enabling teams to rapidly build and deploy end-to-end orchestrations without having to re-train or re-skill.

Earlier this year, Itential was also named a representative vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools. To learn more about Itential visit http://www.itential.com.

Sources:

1 Gartner "Hype Cycle for I&O Automation, 2024" by Chris Saunderson, Cameron Haight, July 26, 2024.

2 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2024" by Andrew Lerner, Nauman Raja, Karen Brown, Mike Leibovitz, July 17, 2024.

3 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Data Center Infrastructure Technologies, 2024" by Henrique Cecci, Philip Dawson, June 27, 2024.

4 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Site Reliability Engineering, 2024" by Hassan Ennaciri, Chris Saunderson, Daniel Betts, June 20, 2024.

5 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Operating Models, 2024" by Miguel Angel Borrega, Philip Dawson, June 21, 2024.

6 Gartner "Hype Cycle for Compute, 2024" by Tony Harvey, Rene Rodriguez, July 8, 2024.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Itential

The rapid, agile, and scalable power of Itential enables the world's largest companies to use its automation and orchestration capabilities to deliver services faster, simplify network and infrastructure changes, and maintain security with standardized configuration and compliance across hybrid cloud networks. To make automation work as intended, orchestration capabilities and flexible integration are key. Itential provides its customers with the tools to simplify and accelerate their journey from manual IT management to fully orchestrated processes, delivering network services for self-service consumption by IT and application teams. By operationalizing infrastructure automation at scale, along with providing the freedom to integrate with different services, tools, and vendors in their ecosystem, Itential is transforming how organizations manage today's distributed infrastructure. http://www.itential.com

Media Contact

Jessica Newland, Itential, 7708435543, [email protected], itential.com

SOURCE Itential