ITJ CEO Maritza Diaz Contributes to Forbes Technology Council, Advancing Digital Innovation in Life Sciences

Marking four years of collaboration, Diaz continues to share insights on building scalable, compliant digital solutions for Biotech, MedTech, and Pharma enterprises.

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITJ, a leading provider of high-performance software engineering teams for the Life Sciences sector, marks four years of collaboration with the Forbes Technology Council, where CEO Maritza Diaz continues to contribute thought leadership. Since joining the Council in 2021, Diaz has leveraged this prestigious platform to offer strategic insights into how digital innovation can accelerate transformation across Biotech, MedTech, and Pharmaceutical organizations.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class technology executives. Members are selected based on their deep expertise and proven track records in driving business growth through innovation. As a recognized voice in nearshore digital engineering and compliance-driven development for the Life Sciences industry, Diaz brings decades of experience building digital solutions that balance scalability, security, and speed to market.

"Innovation isn't just about staying ahead; it's about moving with purpose toward what's next," said Maritza Diaz, CEO of ITJ. "Through the Forbes Technology Council, I'm proud to amplify the work we're doing at ITJ—creating compliant, cutting-edge digital ecosystems that not only help our clients in Life Sciences transform how care is delivered, but also contribute to improving people's lives."

Diaz's contributions to Forbes include insights on nearshoring software development to Mexico and the strategic advantages it offers for Life Sciences companies—reinforcing ITJ's role as a trusted technology partner to some of the world's leading Biotech, MedTech, and Pharma enterprises.

As the Life Sciences sector continues to evolve rapidly, ITJ remains committed to helping clients like Insulet, QuidelOrtho and Outset Medical scale with speed, secure talent in high-demand disciplines, and deliver digital innovation that meets the most rigorous industry standards.

About ITJ

ITJ serves fast-growing and high-value market sectors, particularly the Life Sciences industry: Biotechnology, Medical Device, and Pharma, working with innovative companies looking to improve people's lives. With a unique BOT (build, operate, and transfer) model that sources only the best digital talent available, ITJ enables companies in the US to create technology centers of excellence in Latin America.

