ITJ CEO Maritza Diaz Named to Inc. Magazine 2026 Female Founders 500 List

ITJ announced that CEO Maritza Diaz has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2026 Female Founders 500 list, recognizing her leadership and impact in healthcare technology and cross-border innovation. With over 25 years of experience, Diaz has driven ITJ's growth as a nearshore engineering partner for U.S. companies in life sciences and highly regulated industries. The recognition highlights ITJ's continued momentum, including its previous inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list, and underscores its mission to deliver high-performance engineering talent from Mexico to accelerate innovation in healthcare.

TIJUANA, Mexico, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITJ announced today that its CEO, Maritza Diaz, has been named to the 2026 Female Founders 500 list by Inc. Magazine, recognizing the most innovative and resilient women entrepreneurs shaping the future of business in America.

The inclusion of Maritza Diaz highlights her exceptional leadership, decades of IT expertise, and lasting impact on the technology sector. With over 25 years of experience driving digital transformation for leading organizations like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Diaz has positioned ITJ as a vital partner for companies in life sciences, biotechnology, and healthcare.

Recognized previously on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, ITJ has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in the healthcare technology sector. Diaz's leadership inspires a culture of purpose-driven innovation, reminding the growing team of dedicated engineers that their work creates a real and lasting impact in people's lives.

"This recognition from Inc. is a testament to ITJ's commitment to excellence and cross-border innovation," said Maritza Diaz. "Our mission is to empower U.S. companies with high-performance engineering teams in Mexico that accelerate innovation in healthcare and other highly regulated industries."

The Female Founders 500 award celebrates women who have overcome significant obstacles to build and scale their businesses, demonstrating remarkable ingenuity and perseverance.

The complete Female Founders 500 list is available at https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

About ITJ

ITJ is a nearshore software engineering partner for U.S.-based companies, headquartered in Tijuana, Mexico, specializing in highly regulated industries such as medical devices and life sciences. With a unique BOT model that sources the best digital talent, ITJ helps U.S. companies establish technology centers of excellence in LATAM, collaborating with innovative medical device companies aiming to enhance people's lives.

Media Contact

Gabriela Gutierrez, ITJ, 52 3311125000, [email protected], www.itj.com

SOURCE ITJ