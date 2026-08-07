ITJ Named a Select Partner in the OpenAI Partner Network

ITJ, an AI-ready nearshore software engineering partner for U.S. Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations, has been named a Select Partner in the OpenAI Partner Network. The partnership pairs OpenAI's frontier models with ITJ's engineering, industry, and enterprise integration expertise to help regulated organizations move AI initiatives from experimentation into secure, production-ready solutions.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITJ, an AI-ready nearshore software engineering partner for U.S.-based Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations, today announced that it has been named a Select Partner in the OpenAI Partner Network.

The partnership combines OpenAI frontier models and products with ITJ's software engineering, industry, and enterprise integration expertise. Together, these capabilities will help organizations move high-value AI initiatives from experimentation into secure, scalable solutions embedded within real products, systems, and operational workflows.

"Organizations are ready to move beyond AI experimentation, but achieving meaningful results requires more than access to powerful models," said Maritza Diaz, Founder and CEO of ITJ. "It requires strong engineering, industry knowledge, and the ability to deploy AI responsibly within the systems businesses rely on. Our relationship with OpenAI strengthens our ability to help clients turn AI ambition into measurable outcomes."

ITJ supports clients through two complementary offerings. Through B.O.M. — Build. Operate. Manage. — ITJ builds and manages dedicated nearshore engineering teams that operate as integrated extensions of its clients' technology organizations. Through ITJ Solutions, the company delivers outcome-driven AI engagements spanning discovery, development, deployment, and ongoing optimization.

These capabilities are designed for organizations operating in complex environments where software quality, security, data protection, and regulatory requirements are essential. ITJ brings experience across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, digital health, clinical systems, and enterprise applications.

"Too many AI initiatives remain disconnected pilots without a clear path to production," said Phil Sweeney, General Manager of ITJ Solutions. "By combining OpenAI technologies with healthcare domain expertise, enterprise integration capabilities, and AI-ready engineering teams, we can help clients deploy solutions that improve workflows, increase productivity, and create measurable business value."

Headquartered in San Diego, with a Software Center of Excellence in Tijuana, Mexico, ITJ gives U.S. organizations access to specialized nearshore talent and real-time collaboration across aligned time zones. Its binational delivery model enables close coordination across product strategy, engineering, quality, and operations.

As part of the OpenAI Partner Network, ITJ plans to expand its AI engineering capabilities, deepen OpenAI enablement across its teams, and develop repeatable approaches for deploying AI across digital health, enterprise applications, and software development.

About ITJ

ITJ is a San Diego–headquartered nearshore software engineering partner for U.S. Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations, building and managing dedicated AI-ready engineering teams through its B.O.M. — Build. Operate. Manage. — model and Software Center of Excellence in Tijuana. ITJ Solutions helps clients modernize digital health and enterprise applications and deploy practical, secure AI within real-world workflows to deliver measurable outcomes.

For more information, visit www.itj.com.

Media Contact

Gabriela Gutierrez, ITJ USA, Inc, 52 6507142040, [email protected], ITJ USA, Inc

SOURCE ITJ USA, Inc