ITJ Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies for a Fourth Consecutive Year

ITJ has been named to the Inc. 5000 for a fourth consecutive year, recognized for top revenue growth in nearshore software engineering for Life Sciences and Healthcare companies.

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth year in a row, ITJ has earned a spot on the Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States — landing at No. 2573 on the 2026 list, with placements of No. 44 in San Diego, No. 357 in California, and No. 197 in the Software sector.

This recognition highlights ITJ's remarkable three-year revenue growth, fueled by its mission to enable U.S. Life Sciences, Digital Health, and Healthcare organizations to build, scale, and manage high-performing, AI-ready nearshore software engineering teams.

Driving Innovation in Life Sciences & Healthcare

The Inc. 5000 represents the most competitive cohort of independent entrepreneurs in America. Past honorees include industry pioneers such as Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, and Patagonia.

By combining domain expertise in biotechnology, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and clinical systems with a nearshore delivery model based in San Diego and Tijuana, ITJ helps healthcare enterprises transition from software experimentation to secure, scalable, production-ready systems.

"Four years in a row on the Inc. 5000, is a milestone we're proud of, but what matters most to us is what got us here: the trust our clients place in us, project after project, year after year. And that happens because of our people. Every ITJer who shows up with that same care and commitment, day after day, is just as much a reason we're here. In Life Sciences and Healthcare, that trust isn't earned once. You earn it every day, because the work we do has a real impact on people's lives. This milestone is proof of why we do this — our mission has always been to help improve people's lives."

— Maritza Diaz, CEO, ITJ

Redefining American Economic Growth

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Among this year's honorees, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 130%, with companies collectively adding more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance—it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact."

In addition to its national ranking, ITJ was recognized across key regional and industry benchmarks, earning notable placements in San Diego, California, and the Software sector (regional and sector ranks to be revealed on August 11).

Building the Future of Digital Health

ITJ supports U.S. technology leaders through two core models:

B.O.M. (Build, Operate, Manage): Establishing dedicated, integrated nearshore teams of AI-first engineering talent that act as seamless extensions of client tech departments.

ITJ Solutions: Delivering outcome-driven engagements across digital health modernization, data integration, and secure enterprise AI deployment. Our specialized services include AI & Machine Learning, enterprise platforms (Salesforce, SAP, and related platforms), and EHR services with certified healthcare IT professionals — delivering high-quality, cost-effective technology solutions.

Through its Software Center of Excellence in Tijuana, Mexico, ITJ offers U.S. life sciences companies aligned time-zone collaboration, specialized technical talent, and strict compliance with health-tech regulatory frameworks.

About ITJ

ITJ is a San Diego–headquartered nearshore software engineering partner for U.S. Life Sciences and Healthcare organizations. Through its B.O.M. (Build. Operate. Manage.) framework and Software Center of Excellence in Tijuana, ITJ builds dedicated, AI-ready technology teams that accelerate digital transformation, ensure regulatory compliance, and deliver measurable business outcomes.

To learn more about how ITJ scales software engineering for healthcare leaders, visit visit www.itj.com.

Media Contact

Gabriela Gutierrez, ITJ USA, Inc, 52 6507142040, [email protected], ITJ USA, Inc

SOURCE ITJ USA, Inc