ITJ Ranks No. 1,736 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 252 Percent, This Marks ITJ's Third Time on the List

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that ITJ is No. 1,736 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This places ITJ in the top 35% of all honorees nationwide. In addition, ITJ is ranked No. 34 in San Diego, No. 206 in Software, and No. 230 in California. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Securing a place on the Inc. 5000 for the third consecutive year is a reflection of our team's dedication, our clients' trust, and our shared commitment to driving innovation in Life Sciences, Biotechnology, and Pharma," said Maritza Diaz, CEO of ITJ. "We're proud to be accelerating advancements that truly improve people's lives through technology, and this recognition reinforces our mission to deliver consistent, high-quality results."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About ITJ

ITJ serves fast-growing and high-value market sectors, particularly the Life Sciences industry: Biotechnology, Medical Device, and Pharma, working with innovative companies looking to improve people's lives. With a unique BOT (build, operate, and transfer) model that sources only the best digital talent available, ITJ enables companies in the US to create technology centers of excellence in Latin America.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

