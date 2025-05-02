ITJ Strengthens Its Leadership with Mark Field as CTO, Reinforcing Its Commitment to Innovation

"There is no company like ITJ," says Field. "After six amazing years at Insulet, I'm excited to help our customers deliver extraordinary innovation." Post this

Mark spent 17 years at Oracle, where he was promoted to Vice President and led the successful integration of over 105 acquisitions. He then served as Chief Technology Officer at a genomics company, where he built one of the first cloud-based platforms in life sciences—a breakthrough that contributed to the company's acquisition by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

At Thermo Fisher, Mark spent seven years as CTO, overseeing 54 business units and leading the development of Thermo Fisher Cloud, a platform that revolutionized how scientists worldwide share data and accelerate discovery.

Most recently, Mark served as CTO and Head of R&D and IT at Insulet, where he played a pivotal role in the development of Omnipod® 5, the first-ever tubeless automated insulin delivery system—a medical breakthrough that helped propel Insulet to #1 in the market.

Mark also brings decades of experience working with high-performing teams in Latin America, making him uniquely suited to further strengthen ITJ's nearshore model—which has already helped top medtech and biotech companies scale their digital capabilities across North America.

"Bringing in world-class leaders like Mark is a reinforcement of ITJ's deep commitment to our partners," said Maritza Diaz, CEO of ITJ. "His leadership and expertise will further elevate our ability to help clients accelerate innovation. We are beyond excited to welcome him to the team."

About ITJ

ITJ builds high-performing software engineering teams in Latin America to accelerate digital innovation for the world's leading healthcare and life sciences companies. Through its proprietary Build-Operate-Transfer model, ITJ partners with clients to launch nearshore Centers of Excellence that deliver scalable, secure, and compliant solutions.

