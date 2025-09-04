ITOCHU Corporation Invests in MOTER Technologies to Accelerate Next-Generation Insurance Solutions

"We are truly honored to partner with ITOCHU...their global platform and network will help enhance MOTER's technologies and services, enabling us to further accelerate value creation across insurance and mobility..." said Kenji Fujii, Founder & CEO of MOTER. Post this

Background

The automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Services, and Electric), while the insurance industry is experiencing accelerated digital transformation. These shifts are creating greater demand for personalized insurance products tailored to individual risk, as well as advanced services designed to help prevent accidents before they occur.

To address these needs, MOTER and ITOCHU have entered a financial and business partnership agreement that brings together MOTER's real-time insurance technology with ITOCHU's global business network. Through this partnership, the companies aim to accelerate the development and delivery of next-generation insurance and financial services, contributing to a safer and more sustainable mobility society.

Shared Vision

Through this partnership, MOTER's advanced technology-driven digital platforms and insurance product development expertise will be combined with ITOCHU's long-standing foundation in the retail insurance sector, built over more than 50 years in Japan and overseas. Together, the companies aim to deliver innovative insurance and financial services, strengthen their presence in the U.S., the world's largest insurance market, and contribute to a sustainable mobility society by providing optimized, technology-enabled insurance solutions to customers.

Partnership Details

(1) Future Collaborations

Retail Insurance

By integrating MOTER's digital platforms with ITOCHU's knowledge and operations in the retail insurance sector, including management of Hoken-no-Madoguchi Group and investment in Thaivivat Insurance PCL., which operates general insurance businesses in Thailand and Laos, the companies will pursue development of next-generation auto insurance businesses in the U.S. and Asia.

Reinsurance

Through collaboration with ITOCHU's reinsurance subsidiary, MOTER will expand its OEM-branded insurance programs in the U.S., while ITOCHU will strengthen its reinsurance business with a target for growth by 2026.

Advanced Service Development

Working with entities such as Neo Insurance Solutions LLC, a health insurance distribution platform in which ITOCHU has invested, the companies will develop next-generation insurance and financial services and enhance their added value by 2026.

(2) Capital Investment Details

Investment Completion: August 2025

Investment Overview: MOTER Technologies, Inc. issued new shares to ITOCHU Corporation.

"We are pleased to establish this financial and business partnership with MOTER. Through our investment in MOTER, we will combine their advanced technology with our global network and reinsurance expertise to strengthen our role as Japan's largest insurance distributor and intermediary and accelerate the development of next-generation auto insurance businesses in the U.S. and Asia," said Yasuto Kawachino, General Manager, Financial & Insurance Division, Information & Financial Business Company, ITOCHU Corporation.

"We are truly honored to partner with ITOCHU, one of Japan's leading general trading companies. Their global platform and network will help enhance MOTER's technologies and services, enabling us to further accelerate value creation across insurance and mobility and contribute to a safer, more secure society," said Kenji Fujii, Founder & CEO of MOTER Technologies, Inc.

About ITOCHU

The history of ITOCHU Corporation dates back to 1858 when the Company's founder Chubei Itoh commenced linen trading operations. Since then, ITOCHU has evolved and grown over 160 years. With approximately 90 bases in 61 countries, ITOCHU, one of the leading sogo shosha, is engaging in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, metals, minerals, energy, chemicals, food, general products, realty, information and communications technology, and finance, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas.

About MOTER Technologies

MOTER was established in April 2021 in California, U.S.A. with the goal of conducting R&D on insurance software rooted in a software-first philosophy. The company is developing next-gen insurance products and services compatible with EVs and autonomous vehicles, leveraging technologies such as edge computing- a distributed computing approach where data is processed and analyzed directly on IoT devices- and computer vision to enable insurance software that can be embedded into in-vehicle devices.

To learn more about this partnership or explore how MOTER's platform can power your insurance solutions, please contact: Tets Hosoda, CFO at [email protected] and/or Shaun Sato, EVP at [email protected].

Media Contact

Hanan Al-Hakim, MOTER Technologies, 1 424-558-3317, [email protected], www.moter.ai

SOURCE MOTER Technologies