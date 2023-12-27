iTRACE Technologies Welcomes Gary Nelson as Director of Business Development

iTRACE Technologies, a global leader in secure anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Nelson as the Director of Business Development

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iTRACE Technologies, a global leader in secure anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gary Nelson as the Director of Business Development. In this role, Mr. Nelson will lead the commercial team, driving business development and cultivating strategic partnerships to further strengthen iTRACE's market presence.

Mr. Nelson brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in the industry, having previously served in successful Business Development roles at U-NICA and OPSEC. With an extensive background in sales leadership and a deep understanding of the challenges facing global supply chains, Mr. Nelson is well-positioned to contribute to iTRACE's continued growth and success.

"We are delighted to welcome Gary to the iTRACE team," said Mark Manning, Founder & CEO of iTRACE Technologies. "His expertise in sales strategy and his commitment to delivering innovative solutions align seamlessly with our mission to provide cutting-edge anti-counterfeiting technologies. Gary's leadership will be instrumental in driving our sales initiatives and expansion into key new markets."

iTRACE Technologies is renowned for its revolutionary iTRACE 2DMI® solution, which enables companies to secure their supply chains, protect their brand integrity, and combat the rising threat of counterfeiting. With Mr. Nelson at the helm of the commercial team, iTRACE anticipates even greater success in delivering these critical solutions to businesses worldwide.

"I am honored to join iTRACE Technologies, a company that is at the forefront of addressing the pressing challenges in global supply chain security with world class platforms that address the need for robust solutions." said Gary Nelson. "I look forward to working with the talented iTRACE team and contributing to the continued growth of the company. Together, we will empower organizations to safeguard their products and build resilient, trustworthy supply chains."

About iTRACE Technologies: iTRACE Technologies is a leading provider of secure anti-counterfeiting and supply chain security solutions. The company's cutting-edge technology, iTRACE 2DMI®, empowers businesses to protect their products, secure their supply chains, and defend against the escalating threat of counterfeiting. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, iTRACE is dedicated to providing robust solutions that safeguard brand integrity and consumer safety.

