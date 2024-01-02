iTrip® Central Tennessee Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company

"Being in the hospitality industry and networking with real estate agents, property owners, and other small businesses is going to be an amazing experience. Plus, our guests are going to love Central Tennessee's idyllic natural beauty and four distinct seasons." Post this

"We are extremely excited to open iTrip Central Tennessee in the beautiful rolling hills and natural beauty of Middle Tennessee," said Andrew Langsdon, iTrip Central Tennessee co-owner. "Being in the hospitality industry and networking with real estate agents, property owners, and other small businesses is going to be an amazing experience. Plus, our guests are going to love Central Tennessee's idyllic natural beauty and four distinct seasons -- and will want to come back again and again to make lasting memories with family and friends."

The Central Tennessee addition is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.

"As a growing network of short-term rental managers, iTrip focuses on innovation, automation, operational efficiency, and industry-leading technology," said Vickie Storm, iTrip CEO/GM. "iTrip also provides franchisees with valuable partnerships and support to provide the best possible customer service and value to property owners and travelers. As a result of our commitment to excellence, iTrip's platform and support staff establishes franchisees as leaders in their markets."

Central Tennessee offers a scenic retreat perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, families, boaters and golfers. Popular activities include water recreation, hiking, exploring waterfalls, sightseeing, shopping and enjoying live events.

To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip Central Tennessee at 931-451-0026.

About iTrip®

iTrip is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 5,300 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.

Joseph and Andrew Langsdon, iTrip Central Tennessee, 931-451-0026, [email protected], centraltn.itrip.co

