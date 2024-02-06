iTrip® Golden Isles Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company

"As a top vacation destination, our community has so many amazing rental properties. We are very excited to help property owners increase their revenue while providing a first-class experience to our guests." Post this

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of iTrip Golden Isles in coastal Georgia," said Ben Kinsey, iTrip Golden Isles owner. "As a top vacation destination, our community has so many amazing rental properties. We are very excited to help property owners increase their revenue while providing a first-class experience to our guests."

The Golden Isles addition is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.

"As a growing network of short-term rental managers, iTrip focuses on innovation, automation, operational efficiency, and industry-leading technology," said Vickie Storm, iTrip CEO/GM. "iTrip also provides franchisees with valuable partnerships and support to deliver the best possible customer service and value to property owners and travelers. As a result of our commitment to excellence, iTrip's platform and support staff establishes franchisees as leaders in their markets."

Located between Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, sits an award-winning region called the Golden Isles, a group of barrier islands along Georgia's Atlantic coast. Visitors come to the Golden Isles for beaches, horseback riding, history, annual festivals, shopping and local cuisine.

To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip Golden Isles at 912-380-6045.

About iTrip®

iTrip is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 4,500 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.

Media Contact

Ben Kinsey, iTrip Golden Isles, 912-380-6045, [email protected], https://goldenisles.itrip.co/

SOURCE iTrip Golden Isles