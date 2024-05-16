iTrip® Lake Texoma Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company

"By collaborating with local real estate agents, short-term rental owners, and fellow small businesses, we curate the ultimate getaway in this scenic region of North Dallas." Post this

"As a dedicated real estate investor and avid traveler, I am deeply passionate about providing unparalleled experiences for our property owners and guests," said Jennifer Elmore, iTrip Lake Texoma owner. "By collaborating with local real estate agents, short-term rental owners, and fellow small businesses, we curate the ultimate getaway in this scenic region of North Dallas. Our mission is to create memorable moments where guests can escape, relax, and immerse themselves in the natural beauty and charm of Lake Texoma and its surrounding communities."

The Lake Texoma addition is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.

"As a growing network of short-term rental managers, iTrip focuses on innovation, automation, operational efficiency, and industry-leading technology," said Vickie Storm, iTrip CEO/GM. "iTrip also provides franchisees with valuable partnerships and support to provide the best possible customer service and value to property owners and travelers. As a result of our commitment to excellence, iTrip's platform and support staff establishes franchisees as leaders in their markets."

Lake Texoma is one of the largest reservoirs in the U.S. and serves as a destination ideal for boating, kayaking and swimming. There are dozens of small towns in this region, which is north of Dallas, each with their own outdoor activities, local cuisine, festivals, historical sites and family-friendly attractions.

To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip Lake Texoma at 214-814-3995.

About iTrip®

iTrip is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 4,500 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for six consecutive years.

