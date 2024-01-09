iTrip® Palm Springs Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company

"I'm looking forward to working with real estate agents, short-term rental and vacation rental owners, and small businesses to create the ultimate getaway experience for guests." Post this

"I'm excited to open the new iTrip Palm Springs business in California," said Bryan Fisher, iTrip Palm Springs owner. "I'm looking forward to working with real estate agents, short-term rental and vacation rental owners, and small businesses to create the ultimate getaway experience—allowing guests to escape, relax, and unwind in the desert."

The Palm Springs addition is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.

"As a growing network of short-term rental managers, iTrip focuses on innovation, automation, operational efficiency, and industry-leading technology," said Vickie Storm, iTrip CEO/GM. "iTrip also provides franchisees with valuable partnerships and support to provide the best possible customer service and value to property owners and travelers. As a result of our commitment to excellence, iTrip's platform and support staff establishes franchisees as leaders in their markets."

Palm Springs offers a scenic desert retreat perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, families and golfers. Popular activities include golfing, biking, hiking, stargazing, exploring downtown, sightseeing, shopping, and enjoying the great local food scene.

To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip Palm Springs at 760-695-6446.

About iTrip®

iTrip is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 5,300 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for five consecutive years.

Media Contact

Bryan Fisher, iTrip Palm Springs, 760-695-6446, [email protected], https://palmsprings.itrip.co/

