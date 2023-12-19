iTrip® Recognized as TOP 100 Game Changers for 2023 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine

This award reflects our commitment to excellence and innovation in the short-term rental property management industry. At iTrip, we strive to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with a strong franchise model that combines advanced technology with personalized support. Post this

Franchise Dictionary Magazine offers a hands-on resource to prospective franchise owners that explores all aspects of launching and building a franchise. The national publication has more than 350,000 readers and targets prospective franchisees in an informative and educational format. The Top 100 Game Changer list spotlights 100 franchise options that offer exciting new business ventures for upcoming entrepreneurs.

"The year 2023 was a year of explosive growth and success for the franchise model," said Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation has gone the extra mile to improve people's lives and sets itself apart! We are thrilled to recognize and showcase these 100+ Fran-tastic brands that went above and beyond. Here's to changing lives and congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

iTrip offers franchise ownership in the short-term rental property management industry. The company has franchise markets in all types of destinations located throughout North America and brings a full-service management program to short-term rental owners and visiting guests. In addition, iTrip's technology platform has been recognized as an Elite Software Provider with Vrbo -- one of the top listing sites in the world.

"Our success is not just measured by the number of markets we serve, but by the positive impact we make on the lives of our franchisees," said Vickie Storm, iTrip's GM/CEO. "We continue to set the industry standard, providing our franchisees with the necessary tools and guidance to succeed in their journey towards business ownership."

