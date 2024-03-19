iTrip® San Diego North Opens Short-term Rental Property Management Company

"Amy and I look forward to working with real estate agents, short-term rental guests and owners, as well as partnering with other small businesses to create the ultimate getaway experience." Post this

"I'm excited to open the new iTrip San Diego North Beaches in California," said Will Seban, iTrip San Diego North Beaches co-owner. "Amy and I look forward to working with real estate agents, short-term rental guests and owners, as well as partnering with other small businesses to create the ultimate getaway experience—allowing guests to escape, relax, and unwind in the beautiful northern region of San Diego."

The San Diego North addition is part of a growing portfolio of destinations managed by iTrip, the largest franchise brand serving the short-term rental property management industry in North America.

"As a growing network of short-term rental managers, iTrip focuses on innovation, automation, operational efficiency, and industry-leading technology," said Vickie Storm, iTrip CEO/GM. "iTrip also provides franchisees with valuable partnerships and support to provide the best possible customer service and value to property owners and travelers. As a result of our commitment to excellence, iTrip's platform and support staff establishes franchisees as leaders in their markets."

San Diego offers scenic beaches with perfect weather and sublime ocean views. This destination is perfect for surfers, outdoor enthusiasts, families and golfers. Popular activities include golfing, surfing, hiking, romantic ocean walks, exploring downtown, sightseeing, shopping, enjoying the local food scene, and is a short distance to world-renowned zoos and theme parks.

To learn more about the short-term rental property management program, contact iTrip San Diego North Beaches at 760-652-3223.

About iTrip®

iTrip is a leader in short-term rental property management with more than 4,500 properties under management in the U.S. and Canada. iTrip provides full-service rental property management programs to more than 100 franchise-owned destinations in North America and has been named a Vrbo Elite Partner in Software for six consecutive years.

Media Contact

Will and Amy Seban, iTrip San Diego North Beaches, 760-652-3223, [email protected], https://sdnorth.itrip.co/

Twitter

SOURCE iTrip San Diego North Beaches