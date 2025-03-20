It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Foreskin! Discover Foreskin's Surprising Superhero Powers on FORESKIN DAY, April 4

Studies shown that the foreskin's inner layer harbors bacteria-fighting cells and Its sebaceous glands produce sebum, an oily secretion that keeps the foreskin's pH level slightly acidic and protects against infections. Post this

Intact America, the nation's leading nonprofit anti-circumcision advocacy organization, created Foreskin Day in 2023 to help Americans learn that foreskin is not "extra skin," but a vital part of the male genitals. Enriched with blood, muscle, and thousands of Meissner's corpuscles—the most sensitive nerves in the human body—foreskin is far more erogenous than the glans (head of the penis) or the penile shaft itself.

Foreskin Day's theme this year is Foreskin: The First Line of Defense, and will feature foreskin's superhero powers, such as its role in sexual pleasure and its protective and immunological functions.

"Foreskin Day invites everyone to explore the foreskin's multiple functions. Unfortunately, most Americans know little about the foreskin's powers because the United States is the only Western developed country that still routinely circumcises baby boys, even though it is not medically necessary," explains Georganne Chapin, founding executive director of Intact America and author of "This Penis Business: A Social Activist's Memoir" (Lucid House Publishing: 2024, 2025).

She continues, "Foreskin truly is a superhero: It makes sex more pleasurable to men and their lovers; provides lubrication and glides in and out to reduce friction and enhance penetrative sex; keeps the glans moist and sensitive throughout a man's life; and protects the glans from bacteria and dirt."

Studies[1] have shown that the foreskin's inner layer harbors bacteria-fighting cells, such as T-cells, macrophages, dendritic cells, and Langerhans cells. Its sebaceous glands produce sebum, an oily secretion that keeps the foreskin's pH level slightly acidic and protects against infections caused by bacteria or fungi.[2]

"Foreskin is amazing," Chapin says. "The more we learn about it, the more we commit to keeping future generations of American boys and men intact, the way nature made them."

