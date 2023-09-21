It's Back-to-School and LuvBug Learning Reports 9 in 10 Parents Feel Interactive Tools at Home can Improve Academic Performance

You have to raise your kids online the same way you raise them offline, by thinking about what your values are offline and mirroring those same values online," adds Dr. Jodi Gold, MD, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist and Author of Screen Smart Parenting. Tweet this

Key Findings:

95%* - over nine in ten Americans say it is important or somewhat important for parents to provide tools at home for children to learn emotional development to reduce mental health risks later in life.

The highest rankings came from the Midwest at 94.1%, females 93.6 and 55-plus at 92.8%.

93%*- Nine in ten Americans say it's important or somewhat important for parents to have tools to teach children emotional development with an emphasis on self-image, self-worth and self-regulation.

The highest rankings came from the Midwest 88.7%, females 89.6% and 55-plus 88.5%

89% - almost 9 in 10 say that young children having access to interactive educational tools at home would have a positive (42%) or somewhat positive (43%) impact on their academic performance.

The highest rankings came from the Midwest 87.4%, females 85.4% and 55-plus 88%

"You have to raise your kids online the same way you raise them offline, by thinking about what your values are offline and mirroring those same values online. Choose screen time based on connection, growth and creativity. Try to be thoughtful and mindful about what screen time is valuable, making it more about quality, than quantity." adds Dr. Jodi Gold, MD, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist and Author of Screen Smart Parenting

Overall, the statistics in all regions of the country, between males and females and all age groups were close. This reflects the overwhelming desire and perception that proactive tools are valuable and needed to assist parents, grandparents, and caregivers at home to help guide emotional development in young children, a segment often overlooked when it comes to discussions on overall parenting.

Innovative brands such as LuvBug Learning can augment a child's digital consumption with smart screen time. LuvBug offers the first comprehensive emotional development learning platform, boasting a catalogue of engaging videos and enticing games. Designed by learning scientists, it equips kids with vocabulary and tools to manage and regulate their own emotions, building integrity and fostering a growth mindset from early on.

Unlike any other e-learning product, devoid of ads with the strictest privacy protocols, LuvBug elegantly combines powerful learning with play, in a safe environment. LuvBug's award winning 'Learning Path' curates videos and games to match the age and skill level of each child. Designed with unyielding standards for beauty, child user-experience and detailed reporting, LuvBug provides 3D adventure, filled with e-learning games and videos. The Learning Path incentivizes kids to build bridges by advancing their knowledge, under the guidance of their beloved digital chaperone and resident 'unicorn puppy dog', Violet.

"Parents today are increasingly conscious of the importance of teaching kids to communicate their emotions. I'm a mom who is mindful of my daughter's screen time but am also aware of the positive aspects of technology. So, I'm excited that new tools go beyond traditional academics, to teach kids about feelings while regulating their own emotions. These are impactful parenting tools, with potential benefits to long term mental health," adds Dr. Kiarra King, MD, FACOG.

About LuvBug Learning

Designed by learning scientists, LuvBug Learning equips kids and families with tools to better understand and regulate their own emotions, as a means to offset mental health risks and improve overall academic success. Visit LuvBug Learning.

Support Material:

Survey Infographics

Product Overview

Onboarding Video

Methodology

Nanos Research conducted an online representative non-probability survey of 1,269 Americans, 18 years of age or older, between August 5th and 10th, 2023 as part of an omnibus survey. The research was commissioned by LuvBug Learning.

Media Contact

Victoria Sandic, LuvBug Learning, 1 4163899510, [email protected], https://luvbuglearning.com

SOURCE LuvBug Learning