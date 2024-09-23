Air-chilling conserves a vital natural resource by drastically reducing water usage and avoiding chlorine and other chemicals commonly employed in water-chilling processes. This results in cleaner, more sustainable, and better-tasting chickens without unwanted water weight. Post this

"Air-chilling conserves a vital natural resource by drastically reducing water usage and avoiding chlorine and other chemicals commonly employed in water-chilling processes, resulting in cleaner, more sustainable, and better-tasting chickens without unwanted water weight," said Mike Charles, founder and CEO, LaBelle Patrimoine. "We air-chill for our birds because of the positive environmental impact and because it enhances the chicken's taste and texture. And, frankly, it's the right thing to do as customers get what they pay for, chicken, without added water."

The meat remains tender and succulent while preserving its natural flavor. For those who appreciate fine cooking, air-chilled chicken absorbs marinade and seasonings better, and it is often praised for achieving the perfect roast with extra crispiness.

Air-chilled chickens are cooled individually, while water-chilled chickens are dunked in a communal pool, so there is less chance of bacteria spreading. According to a study at the University of Nebraska, air-chilled chicken contains 80% less bacteria than water-chilled chicken.

In celebration of Climate Week, which hails from New York City September 22-28, LaBelle Patrimoine reaffirms its commitment to its high-quality standards and environmental responsibility. That week, New York City shoppers can enter to win a contest on Instagram for a $250 gift card for LaBelle Patrimoine's pasture-raised air-chilled chicken.

LaBelle Patrimoine offers a range of air-chilled options, including whole chickens, half chickens, spatchcock, breasts, thighs, wings, and drumsticks at 250+ Whole Foods Market stores across the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Mid-West, North Atlantic, and Florida regions. In addition to being air-chilled, LaBelle Patrimoine's chickens are "Grown as Promised®" as they are:

Pasture-Raised: Promoting a humane and healthy environment for the chickens.

Slower-Grown: Guaranteeing better flavor and texture.

Free from Antibiotics and Added Hormones: Ensuring natural poultry without unnecessary additives.

Fed with Local Feed: Supporting local agriculture using feed sourced from within the same county reduces the carbon footprint.

Animal Welfare Certified: Demonstrating unwavering commitment to humane treatment with Global Animal Partnership (G.A.P.) Level 4 certification, the highest in the industry

Recognized as Regeneratively Raised by USDA: Underscoring the brand's dedication to regenerative agriculture and its positive environmental impact.

The company's innovative air-chilled processing and dedication to environmental and ethical practices distinguish it as a top choice for consumers seeking high-quality protein options that are more environmentally friendly. For more information about LaBelle Patrimoine's air-chilled chicken and its commitment to sustainability, visit www.labelle-patrimoine.com.

