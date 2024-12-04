It's gift-giving season: Norman's Hallmark shares hot items for 2024

"The most wonderful time of year is upon us, and Norman's Hallmark has a wide selection of gift items for everyone on your holiday list. Shoppers will find plenty of unique and thoughtful gift ideas that are sure to bring smiles to any recipient." - Kim Dunn, Norman's marketing director Post this

The card and specialty gift retailer has curated a selection of holiday gift ideas for every age, taste and budget. All items are available while supplies last; selections vary by store location.

Nostalgic Fun. When it comes to holiday specials, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" have been family favorites for generations. From blankets and plush toys to games, puzzles, tumblers, ornaments, water globes and more, Norman's has plenty of gifts themed around these beloved classics and their iconic characters. (Retail prices vary)

Sparkles of Joy. Holiday lanterns are sure to bring a little cheer to any recipient. Designed like a snow globe with LED lights, swirling glitter and water inside, these festive battery-operated accents will be enjoyed for years to come. Choose from themes such as snowmen, cardinals, nativity scenes and – new this year – pet parents, to name a few. (Retail prices vary)

The Plush Life. Filled with charm and cuteness, Palm Pals are a plush brand of fun-sized characters that fit in the palm of your hand. Choose from plushies that capture the essence of the season to collections that include animals, foods and other whimsical characters. Their small size makes Palm Pals the perfect stocking stuffer. (Retail prices vary)

Sweet 'n Savory. From chocolate covered pretzels to peppermint bark, Norman's carries a wide assortment of chocolate and candy products to satisfy any sweet tooth. Customers will find plenty of options from local chocolatiers David Bradley Chocolatier and Asher's Chocolate Co., as well as national brands such as Godiva and Harry & David. Norman's also carries a wide selection of products from Stonewall Kitchen including delicious gourmet jams and spreads, snacks, baking mixes, condiments, gift sets and more. An assortment of recipe books, kitchen towels and napkins are perfect add-ons to any of these gifts. (Retail prices vary).

Pop Princess and Sporty Fun. From books and jewelry to apparel, Norman's has plenty of great ideas for the fans of the world's most famous pop storyteller. Shoppers also have plenty of options for devotees of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies; choose from themed birdhouses, nutcrackers, desk lights and more, including an illustrated biography of the Kelce brothers. (Retail prices vary)

A Seasonal Tradition. Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments are an essential addition to any holiday celebration. Norman's Hallmark offers more than 300 brand-new ornaments annually, with designs ranging from those commemorating life's occasions, holiday scenes, sports, hobbies and pets to iconic film and television characters – and just about everything in between. (Retail prices vary)

Norman's offers a complete line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection for gift giving and the home that includes fashion apparel and accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Warmies, Vera Bradley, Yankee Candle, Life is Good, Scout Bags, Willow Tree, Tervis, David Bradley Chocolatier, Stonewall Kitchen and BOGG Bags, amongst many others.

Norman's Hallmark currently operates 80 locations. Celebrating its 85th year in business, the employee-owned (ESOP) company has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, N.J., to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown, Pa.-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in recent years expanded into Delaware and northern Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence. Norman's is the honored recipient of the prestigious "Retailer of the Century" award from Gifts and Decorative Accessories, a leading industry trade publication.

Media Contact

Maxine Aviles, Caryl Communications, 2017967788, [email protected], www.caryl.com

SOURCE Caryl Communications