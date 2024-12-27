It's now or never: Use flexible spending account (FSA) funds now to avoid forfeiture to the December 31 deadline

All FSAs have a deadline by which funds must be spent each year. The majority of employers that offer an FSA have a December 31 deadline, and anyone enrolled in the FSA may need to spend all funds by December 31 (with a few exceptions), otherwise unused funds will be forfeited. Post this

Important FSA deadline facts:

While December 31 is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an employer's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA online portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator.

is the most common spending deadline for FSAs, this deadline can vary based on an employer's plan year. Account holders should log in to their FSA online portal, if available, to verify their deadline, or check with their employer or FSA administrator. An employer may offer an FSA deadline extension, such as a partial carryover of unused funds (when an employer opts to allow employees to carry over a portion of unused FSA funds from one year to the next); a grace period (an extra 2.5 months after the plan year end date – typically March 15 – during which you can spend FSA funds from the previous year on new expenses); and/or a run-out period (a timeframe after your plan year – usually 90 days – during which you can still submit claims for reimbursement from the previous year). Deadline extensions are completely optional and are determined by the employer.

Unlike other retailers, FSA Store processes all transactions at the time of purchase, not at the time of shipping, which helps ensure that funds are applied to 2024 FSA funds, not 2025.

