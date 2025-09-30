It's Old Roots with New Rhythms for Bulby York's Fifth Album

"I'm five chapters deep into the book of roots," says Bulby York. "Each song is a page, and each rhythm is a heartbeat. Post this

"I'm five chapters deep into the book of roots," York shares. "Each song is a page, and each rhythm is a heartbeat. I'm excited to share this new project with all of you."

The 5 album also includes recently dropped singles from fan-favorite reggae band Morgan Heritage ("Solid Woman") and rising singer D'yani ("No More Time").

With over 35 years of experience as a Grammy-winning producer, arranger, and engineer, Bulby York has collaborated with a diverse range of artists, from Dancehall legend Shabba Ranks and iconic duo Sly & Robbie, to international superstars like Cyndi Lauper, Britney Spears, UB40, Chaka Khan, and Sean Paul.

In 1993, he co-founded the Fat Eyes label with Lynford 'Fatta' Marshal, where they produced Dancehall anthems like "Memories" with Beenie Man and "Suspense" with Bounty Killer. York later ventured out on his own in 2016, launching Bulby York Music with the Epic and Ting album. He followed it up with Master Blaster (2018), Heartcrafted (2020), and Time and Color (2023).

His fifth studio album, 5, seamlessly blends his past and present work, showcasing his growth and evolution as an artist and producer.

"This album is a reflection, a revelation, and a reminder that the journey is the reward," York says.

5 will be available on all digital platforms on Friday, September 26th. For media inquiries, contact Raine Martin at [email protected].

