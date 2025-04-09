It's Skinny Introduces Ready-to-Eat Pasta Meals, Bringing Comfort Food Without Compromise

New Line Reinvents Pasta Meals with Signature Zero-Carb Noodles and Organic Cheese Blends

AUSTIN, Texas, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's Skinny, the brand known for reinventing pasta to satisfy modern cravings, is excited to introduce its new ready-to-eat Pasta Meals—a first-of-its-kind innovation in the pasta meal category. Pairing the brand's signature zero-carb, gluten-free noodles with rich, organic cheese blends, these indulgent dishes bring restaurant-quality flavors to the grocery aisle without sacrificing on taste or convenience.

Available in three mouthwatering flavors—Truffle Parm, Cacio e Pepe, and Velvety Cheddar—each meal provides a new way to enjoy pasta. With just 7 grams or less of total carbs per serving, the new Pasta Meals offer lower calories and reduced sodium. Ready in about five minutes from start to finish, simply heat the sauce for 3–4 minutes while rinsing the noodles—then combine and enjoy. They offer the indulgence of classic pasta dishes with the ease of a ready-to-eat meal.

"The current Pasta Meals selections have remained largely untouched when it comes to true innovation, and we saw an opportunity to bring something completely new to the table," said Bryan Guadagno, CEO of It's Skinny. "These meals are for everyone, providing comforting flavors made with ingredients that fit a variety of dietary preferences, so no one has to miss out on what they love."

Developed with a focus on culinary quality and flavor innovation, the Pasta Meals are made with premium ingredients to ensure crave-worthy, balanced options that cater to modern dietary preferences.

"Our goal was to create indulgent, restaurant-inspired flavors while keeping nutrition at the forefront," said Elad Barkan, Chief Product Officer of It's Skinny. "By leveraging my experience in both culinary artistry and food science, we created meals with high-quality ingredients that deliver bold taste without unnecessary carbs, calories, or sodium."

It's Skinny is thrilled to have H-E-B as one of the first retailers to carry the new Pasta Meals. Both It's Skinny and H-E-B are proud to be rooted in Austin, Texas, sharing a commitment to quality and innovation. This debut in H-E-B reflects the brand's deep connection to the local community and reinforces their shared mission to provide healthier, more accessible food options.

It's Skinny is also available for purchase on Amazon and through national retailers including H-E-B, Publix and Kroger. For more information about It's Skinny, please visit www.itsskinny.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

About It's Skinny

It's Skinny is revolutionizing the way people enjoy pasta with a low-carb, low-calorie alternative crafted for the modern eater. Made from a high-fiber, low-carb plant, It's Skinny is naturally gluten-free with low net carbs and a low glycemic impact. The brand offers four versatile noodle shapes and a line of flavorful pasta meals, all crafted to satisfy diverse culinary preferences while supporting balanced lifestyles. Ready in just minutes, It's Skinny provides a convenient, healthy option for modern eaters who seek to enjoy their favorite dishes. With a focus on culinary creativity and mindful consumption, It's Skinny empowers all to craft delicious meals that fit their dietary needs. For more information about It's Skinny, please visit www.itsskinny.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.

