It's Super official: Beginning in 2025, Saturday is Race Day

"We knew that a campaign for Supercross had to match the intensity and passion of the sport itself, Our team set out to create a campaign that not only drives ticket sales but also connects with fans on an emotional level, capturing the essence of what makes Supercross unforgettable." — Gogi Gupta Post this

"This campaign amplifies everything we love about Race Day and invites even more fans to join us in the experience," said Dave Prater, Vice President – Supercross, Feld Motor Sports. "Supercross brings together the world's best athletes at the pinnacle of off-road motorcycle racing, showcasing unmatched levels of skill, bravery, strength, and endurance. Seeing the sport up close and meeting these remarkable athletes at FanFest, while being part of the crowd takes the excitement to a whole new level. This campaign is an invitation to experience Supercross live and in person in an entirely new way."

The new campaign is built around the momentum of Supercross's record-breaking 2024 season, which marked the second year of the SMX World Championship. This groundbreaking series unified both disciplines of Supercross and Pro Motocross, culminating in the SMX World Championship Playoffs—a three-week postseason format—in Las Vegas, Nev., on Sept. 21. The event saw generational talents Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan both secure their second consecutive world championship titles in the 450 and 250 classes, respectively. With 2025 shaping up to be even bigger, the rebrand combines dynamic visuals with cutting-edge storytelling capturing the heart-pounding action and electric atmosphere of Supercross events.

"Supercross is all about community, energy, and the unforgettable feeling of being trackside," said Sam Gomez, Senior Vice President of Digital Media and Communications at Feld Entertainment. "This campaign encapsulates the passion of our fans and the spirit of the sport while making it easier than ever for people to be part of the action. Thanks to Gupta Media's storytelling and creative execution, we're expanding our reach and delivering a campaign that lives up to the thrill of Supercross."

"We knew that a campaign for Supercross had to match the intensity and passion of the sport itself," said Gogi Gupta, Founder of Gupta Media, which developed the creative campaign in partnership with Feld Motor Sports. "Our team set out to create a campaign that not only drives ticket sales but also connects with fans on an emotional level, capturing the essence of what makes Supercross unforgettable."

"Creating the 'Saturday Is Race Day' campaign was about capturing the raw energy and passion that make Supercross so special," said Jen Perry, Executive Creative Director at Gupta Media. "We wanted to create something that not only resonates with fans but inspires them to engage and make it their own. Whether it's through sharing their favorite Race Day moments with their families and friends or creating their own takes on the Race Day chant on social media, this is a rallying cry for the Supercross community to unite and amplify what they love about Race Day."

Fans can expect to see the new Supercross campaign rolling out across digital channels, television, and social media in the coming weeks. Tickets for the upcoming Supercross season are available now at SupercrossLIVE.com. The 17-race Supercross schedule is poised to visit 16 cities across 13 states, from California and Arizona to Alabama and Pennsylvania, which includes four rounds in the Northeast as the SMX League continues to drive growth of the sport within the region. Additional stops include Tampa at Raymond James Stadium and East Rutherford, N.J. at MetLife Stadium. New to the schedule this season is a stop at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Penn, home to the six-time Superbowl winning Pittsburgh Steelers.

Photo and Video Assets:

Press Release Assets - Dropbox

About Feld Motor Sports:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship:

Monster Energy AMA Supercross is the most competitive and highest-profile off-road motorcycle racing championship on the planet. Founded in America and sanctioned by the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) since 1974. Over 17 weeks, Supercross attracts some of the largest and most impressive crowds inside the most recognizable and prestigious stadiums in North America to race in front of nearly one million live fans and broadcast to millions more worldwide. For more information, visit SupercrossLIVE.com.

About the SMX World Championship:

The SMX World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series in the world that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SMX World Championship Series combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 28-round regular season that culminates with the season-ending SMX World Championship Playoffs. Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Gupta Media:

Gupta Media is an award-winning advertising agency specializing in digital strategy, creative development, and performance marketing. Based in Boston, Gupta Media partners with some of the world's most exciting brands to deliver campaigns that resonate and drive results. Visit GuptaMedia.com for more information.

Media Contact

Carly Carioli, Gupta Media, 1 6176823733, [email protected], https://www.guptamedia.com

SOURCE Gupta Media; Gupta Media