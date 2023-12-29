It's time for DEI 2.0 when all forms of hate and violence are rejected. This is the business of business

When one group experiences hate, it is only a matter of time before it transfers to the next group and the next. Hate prevents equity. Post this

These are scary times. Uncertainty reigns. I'm a businessman. My business interests are varied but my values are consistent across the various sectors. Since the current Middle East war, people have been afraid to speak out. Hate crimes, random attacks, and violence have escalated toward specific groups. Many institutional DEI policies spell out which minorities must be included. And it's time to take the next step and spell out who should be excluded. One thoughtful organization has as a focus on the front page of its website: "The organization's future depends on its open embrace of people of all backgrounds, experiences, and perspectives." It's an excellent goal but excluding hateful behavior and hateful speech is just as important. It's DEI 2.0.

Evolved diversity statements affirm a desire to seek diversity as a critical part of organizational culture. Some institutions have even put diversity in their mission statements! That's why DEI 2.0 is crucial. Compare the last statement to this one: "We wholeheartedly condemn all forms of violence, hate, and prejudice against any individual or community." Doesn't that sound right? These are not just words; they are actionable. These words mean business.

When DEI is not actionable, not in the operation manual, then it is too passive. A manual is not just a document; it spells out institutional values and contains institutional culture.

I have made serious efforts to make my businesses and my personal life more diverse, more equitable, and more inclusive. I now realize that I must make an equally serious effort to root out all forms of hate at work as well as at home. When one group experiences hate, it is only a matter of time before it transfers to the next group and the next. Hate prevents equity. DEI 2.0 brings us closer to a more inclusive and equitable society where hate and violence are simply not tolerated. It's not just the right thing to do; it's good for business.

About George Lindemann:

George Lindemann is a father, philanthropist, farmer, and owner of Coal Creek Farm in Tennessee. He is President of the Bass Museum in Miami Beach. He's a successful businessman, developer, and award-winning conservationist. Most importantly, George believes that to have a better world, we need to be better to each other and that business has a critical role to do so.

Media Contact

George Lindemann, President, EcoVentures Capital Fund, 1 (305) 573-1626, [email protected], https://www.georgelindemann.com/

SOURCE George Lindemann