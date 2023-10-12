It's time to prepare for winter deliveries, says Watsonville propane team

Kids returning to school and the weather cooling down from summer are signs that it's also time to get ready for winter propane deliveries, reports the team from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance. "First thing to do is make sure you are on a delivery schedule," says Steve Dodson, owner of the Watsonville propane company.
WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids returning to school and the weather cooling down from summer are signs that it's also time to get ready for winter propane deliveries, reports the team from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance. "First thing to do is make sure you are on a delivery schedule," says Steve Dodson, owner of the Watsonville propane company.
Getting on a regular delivery schedule is just a phone call away. Scheduled deliveries help make sure no one runs out of propane during those cold and rainy days. Other preparations include:
- Consider starting off October or November with an extra delivery. Sometimes winter usage is more than normal, and there's also the possibility of storms and emergency road conditions delaying regular deliveries.
The Watsonville propane company makes every effort to make deliveries on time, but California's winter storms can cause road closures and other kinds of damage that temporarily delay deliveries. Planning ahead is one of the best ways to avoid running out of propane due to delayed deliveries.
Other measures to take before the winter rains arrive include:
- Have the propane tank inspected and make needed repairs.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliances provides propane service to Watsonville and surrounding areas, but that's not all this local, family-owned company does. Services include:
- Filling tanks on RVs, forklifts, farm equipment and vehicles
- Gas line installation
- 24-hour emergency services
- Appliance sales.
Get top brands such as Maytag, Frigidaire, Amana, Kitchenaid, Whirlpool and more. Whether building a new home, remodeling, or upgrading appliances Wildhorse is the place for: refrigeration and freezers, ovens and stovetops, dishwashers, laundry appliances and air conditioning.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliance is dedicated to top-quality service and safety for propane tanks and gas line supply. The company provides inspections and troubleshooting to make sure propane systems are working flawlessly and safely.
Wildhorse Propane & Appliance
50557 Wildhorse Road
King City CA, 93930
(831) 385-4827
Media Contact
Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, scott@accesspublishing.com
SOURCE Access Publishing
