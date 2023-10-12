It's time to prepare for winter deliveries, says Watsonville propane team

Kids returning to school and the weather cooling down from summer are signs that it's also time to get ready for winter propane deliveries, reports the team from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance. "First thing to do is make sure you are on a delivery schedule," says Steve Dodson, owner of the Watsonville propane company.

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kids returning to school and the weather cooling down from summer are signs that it's also time to get ready for winter propane deliveries, reports the team from Wildhorse Propane & Appliance. "First thing to do is make sure you are on a delivery schedule," says Steve Dodson, owner of the Watsonville propane company.

Getting on a regular delivery schedule is just a phone call away. Scheduled deliveries help make sure no one runs out of propane during those cold and rainy days. Other preparations include: