ITsavvy Celebrates 20 Years Crafting Peace Of Mind IT Solutions

ITsavvy just celebrated its 20th anniversary. The company is now a powerhouse of IT infrastructure services, garnering acclaim for its unwavering commitment to clients.

OAK BROOK, Ill., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITsavvy celebrated its 20th anniversary on April 29, 2024. Boasting two decades of client service excellence, ITsavvy is a beacon of innovation and reliability in the IT infrastructure solutions landscape. From humble beginnings, ITsavvy has evolved into a powerhouse of IT infrastructure services, garnering acclaim for its unwavering commitment to its clients.

Since 2004, ITsavvy has challenged the boundaries of possibility, leveraging its expert insight to deliver tailored solutions to diverse clientele. Today, as it commemorates its 20th anniversary, ITsavvy reflects on a journey marked by unparalleled growth, transformative partnerships and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

At the heart of ITsavvy's success lies its unwavering focus to provide Peace of Mind to its clients. With a nationwide team of over 500 trusted advisors and client advocates, ITsavvy cultivates a culture of collaboration and innovation, ensuring that each client receives personalized attention and best-in-class solutions tailored to their unique needs. ITsavvy's comprehensive portfolio encompasses four solution pillars: cloud and hosting, network and security, collaboration and the hybrid workforce/anywhere learning. Working from these foundations, ITsavvy serves as an ideal partner for organizations seeking to harness the full potential of technology to drive business growth and innovation.

ITsavvy CEO, Munu Gandhi, shares, "At ITsavvy, we've always strived to be more than just a vendor; we're partners in our clients' success stories. Over the past 20 years, we have developed technology infrastructure solutions that deliver tangible business outcomes on behalf of our clients. Central to our success has been our relentless pursuit of delivering frictionless client experiences. Whether it's troubleshooting a technical issue, brainstorming innovative solutions, or going the extra mile to ensure client satisfaction, each interaction with our clients has contributed to our collective success. As we reflect on the past 20 years, I would like to acknowledge and celebrate the incredible journey we have been on together. I'm immensely proud of what we've achieved, and I'm incredibly grateful for all our colleagues, clients and partners that have played a part in our success."

Throughout 2024, the company will be celebrating with several initiatives. In addition to on-site celebrations with ITsavvy staff, the brand will feature special video messages from its executive leadership team, technology partners and clients. ITsavvy employees, partners and clients alike can look forward to special celebrations all through 2024.

ITsavvy is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, with additional offices in Chicago and Deerfield, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Hauppauge, NY; Beavercreek, OH; Brentwood, TN; Madison and Milwaukee, WI. The full release is available at: https://www.itsavvy.com/itsavvy-20-year-anniversary-press-release/.

Media Contact

Andrew Harmon, Marketing Director, ITsavvy, 1 631-261-6900, [email protected], https://www.itsavvy.com/

SOURCE ITsavvy