ITsavvy Recognized as a 2023 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

ITsavvy announces recognition as a Juniper Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks for 4th year.

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITsavvy, providers of end-to-end IT infrastructure solutions, today announced recognition as a 2023 Juniper Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks, a leader in secure, AI-Native Networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners based on their ability to drive innovative, AI-Native business solutions, providing exceptional customer and user experiences, while achieving their financial goals.

ITsavvy was recognized in the category of Commercial IT solutions for their ability to plan, deploy and support comprehensive, frictionless IT infrastructure solutions that deliver superior client business outcomes. ITsavvy's strategic partnership with Juniper Networks has enabled the company to deliver AI-enabled network solutions that boast higher availability, increased performance and lower total cost of ownership. This is ITsavvy's fourth Juniper Networks Partner of the Year award.

Juniper's 2023 Partner of the Year Awards are hosted as part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The program not only recognizes partners for their outstanding performance in delivering digital transformation to customers but also helps partners build, sustain and grow their Juniper Practice with the right support and tools to leverage the next generation of networking solutions.

Gordon Mackintosh, Senior Vice President, Channel and Commercial Sales, Juniper Networks, says, "We are thrilled to recognize ITsavvy as a 2023 Juniper Partner of the Year. Their dedication to delivering innovative AI-Native network solutions that enhance performance and reduce costs aligns perfectly with our vision at Juniper Networks. ITsavvy's commitment to excellence and ability to drive superior business outcomes for their clients make them a standout partner. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration and achieving even greater milestones together."

Munu Gandhi, Chief Executive Officer at ITsavvy states, "We are honored to receive a fourth Partner of the Year award from Juniper Networks. This recognition spotlights our commitment to providing clients with AI-enabled infrastructure solutions that deliver superior business outcomes. It's a testament to the dedication and expertise of our colleagues who tirelessly work to ensure client satisfaction and peace of mind. "

About ITsavvy

ITsavvy is an industry-leading IT infrastructure solutions provider with comprehensive value added resell capabilities. ITsavvy is focused on four solution pillars: cloud and hosting, network and security, collaboration, and the hybrid workforce/anywhere learning. ITsavvy is the ideal partner for clients in the enterprise, commercial, SMB, government, K-12, and higher education sectors. Founded in 2004 in suburban Chicago, ITsavvy boasts a nationwide team of over 500 trusted advisors and advocates serving more than 4,500 clients. ITsavvy provides frictionless client experiences through the deployment of holistic solutions that deliver client business outcomes. ITsavvy is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL, with additional offices in Chicago and Deerfield, IL; Indianapolis, IN; Hauppauge, NY; Beavercreek, OH; Brentwood, TN; Madison and Milwaukee, WI.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking and security in the multicloud era. By delivering automated, scalable, and secure networks, Juniper empowers its clients to connect their ideas to the world and realize their vision for the future. Visit www.juniper.net to learn more.

Juniper Networks, the Juniper Networks logo, Juniper, Junos, and other trademarks listed here are registered trademarks of Juniper Networks, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Andrew Harmon, ITsavvy, 1 (631) 261-6900, [email protected], www.itsavy.com

SOURCE ITsavvy