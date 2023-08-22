itselectric Wins Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards for Sustainability

itselectric was named the winner in the Sustainability category; and a finalist in both the "Best Design in North America" and "On the Rise: 0-4 Years in Business" categories

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- itselectric, a Brooklyn-born electric vehicle curbside charging company, today announced it has been honored in three categories of Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards. The company's unique approach that solves the infrastructure and environmental justice barriers cities face in the deployment of EV charging was named the winner in the Sustainability category; and a finalist in both the "Best Design in North America" and "On the Rise: 0-4 Years in Business" categories.

itselectric is the world's first public EV charging system that allows cars to be powered by buildings - providing urban networks of Level 2 curbside charging posts at no cost to cities or to property owners. itselectric is the first EV charger designed and manufactured in North America to feature a detachable cord provided to every driver, which eliminates the maintenance required from damaged cords or cord management components, and keeps streets free of cables when a vehicle is not charging. itselectric partners with neighborhood property owners to unlock access to their buildings' untapped electrical supply. Once a property is deemed eligible, itselectric installs and maintains a discreet, low-profile charger on the curb, and property owners earn passive income. With this business model, itselectric helps cities meet their carbon reduction targets and reduce capital expenditure by completely avoiding the infrastructure upgrades and utility connections normally needed to support on-street charging.

"We've reinvented the EV charger by removing the big, the bad, and the ugly. Our sleek design was created with the cities we love in mind, making charging infrastructure readily available for urbanites without visually disturbing the blocks that they love, and live on," said Tiya Gordon, COO and Co-Founder of itselectric. "As a young clean-tech company, we are thrilled to see Fast Company shine this light on the important work happening within Climate and we're honored to be recognized by the Innovation in Design Awards alongside other inspiring creators. We are grateful to our partners who helped realize our vision of a design and community-centered approach to EV charging. To our industrial design partner Billings Jackson Design; our brand design partner Small Stuff; and our filmmaking partner Jacob Krupnick this award is shared with you."

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

To see the complete list of winners and honorees, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list. To learn more about itselectric, please visit https://www.itselectric.us.

About itselectric

Millions of drivers park their cars on the street and cannot transition to electric vehicles without convenient and affordable on-street charging infrastructure. itselectric is accelerating the rate of adoption of EVs by providing communities with scalable and simple curbside EV charging that seamlessly integrates into their neighborhoods. itselectric's solution ensures that every community - no matter the median income or prevalence of driveways and garages - has access to clean transportation.

itselectric's "behind the meter" approach results in zero impact on municipal budgets. They partner with cities across the U.S. to install, operate and maintain chargers at no cost to the city or to the host property owner - all while allowing property owners to earn passive income every month. To learn more, please visit itselectric.us.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Media Contact

Jenny Bourne, BAM on behalf of itselectric, 1 2087618447, [email protected], https://www.itselectric.us/

SOURCE itselectric