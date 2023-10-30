It'sRapid and Salsify Transform E-Commerce with Innovative Mobile Ready Hero Image Workflow

Salsify and It'sRapid announced a strategic partnership to address the challenges of creating ecommerce images at scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In response to the growing demand for Mobile Ready Hero Images in the ecommerce space, It'sRapid, a leader in workflow optimization, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Salsify, a pioneer in Product Experience Management (PXM). This collaboration introduces the It'sRapid Mobile Ready Hero Image Workflow, built on Salsify's platform extensions, an innovative solution designed to address the challenges of creating these images at scale.

As Mobile Ready Hero Images become indispensable in ecommerce, the complexity of creating them at scale has posed significant challenges. Customization with specific product images, adherence to retailer specifications, and the need for constant updates during product refreshes have hindered efficiency. The traditional design process, often slow and manual, diverted valuable creative resources.

In a bid to revolutionize this process, It'sRapid, known for its commitment to workflow enhancement, has partnered with Salsify to unveil the Mobile Ready Hero Image Workflow. Integrated seamlessly with the Salsify PXM platform, this solution accelerates image creation by allowing users to select products for which they want to create mobile ready hero images directly within the Salsify interface. The workflow connects to It'sRapid for image generation, ensuring a fully integrated experience. Custom adjustments can be made effortlessly in the It'sRapid UI.

"Our partnership with Salsify marks a significant leap forward in streamlining ecommerce workflows," said David Feinleib of It'sRapid. "The It'sRapid Mobile Ready Hero Image Workflow is poised to revolutionize how brands and retailers create and update product images efficiently."

"Partnering with It'sRapid reflects our dedication to offering cutting-edge solutions in the ever-evolving ecommerce landscape, via the Salsify PXM platform," stated Joe Gaudreau, VP of Corporate Development at Salsify. "This collaboration will empower brands utilizing Salsify and It'sRapid to navigate the complexities of online retail with agility and smart automation."

About It'sRapid

It'sRapid offers a comprehensive platform for easy content creation, covering images, videos, display ads and product descriptions. With both managed and self-serve options, It'sRapid empowers brands to produce content swiftly across various platforms, channels, and languages. Trusted by global brands and retailers, the It'sRapid platform is designed to enhance ecommerce content marketing efforts and streamline operations. For more information, visit www.itsrapid.ai.

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes in order to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination.

Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and IntermarchI use Salsify everyday to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.

