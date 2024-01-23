It'sRapid and The Data Council announce collaboration to enhance e-commerce efficiency with AI-enhanced product data integration

It'sRapid, a pioneer in AI-driven creative automation for e-commerce content and retail media, announced today a groundbreaking collaboration with The Data Council, a division of Advantage Solutions and a trailblazer in product data and image management services.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It'sRapid, a pioneer in AI-driven creative automation for e-commerce content and retail media, announced today a groundbreaking collaboration with The Data Council, a division of Advantage Solutions and a trailblazer in product data and image management services. The alliance is poised to enhance the e-commerce landscape by combining It'sRapid's advanced AI media tools with The Data Council's comprehensive product data solutions.

The two companies will integrate It'sRapid's AI-based content workflow management platform with The Data Council's IX-ONE platform, which enables a streamlined process for generating and updating product content. The integration of the platforms will streamline content creation, ensuring consistent and accurate product portrayals across all digital channels. The collaboration enables the streamlined creation of mobile-ready hero images, product sell sheets and retail media banner ads, among other key workflows.

"This collaboration marks a significant step forward in refining e-commerce content workflows," said David Feinleib, founder and CEO of It'sRapid. "By integrating our AI-based media creation tools with The Data Council's extensive product data, we aim to significantly enhance the efficiency and accuracy of digital content creation, providing our clients with a formidable edge in the marketplace."

Such capabilities are essential in e-commerce, particularly in the specialty, organic, natural and conventional grocery sectors.

"It'sRapid's innovative AI technology complements our solution and commitment to provide our members with the best tools to help them succeed at retail, both instore and online," said David Williams, Vice President Business Development at The Data Council. "This relationship will transform how products are showcased and marketed online, setting new standards in the e-commerce domain."

The Data Council, known for revolutionizing product content through their IX-ONE and RIVIR solutions, offers extensive product information such as weights, dimensions and nutritionals, coupled with a wide array of images for diverse e-commerce needs. It'sRapid, initially developed to scale content creation while adhering to brand style guidelines, has evolved into a multifaceted toolset for creating banners, images, videos and more across platforms including retail media networks, social networks and direct-to-consumer sites.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

About The Data Council

The Data Council, a division of Advantage Solutions, leads in brand content creation, management and syndication, serving the specialty, organic and natural product sectors. Its IX-ONE platform is essential in streamlining product journeys from inception to market, offering verified product data and images crucial for e-commerce, marketing, logistics and supply chain management. For more information, visit www.thedatacouncil.com.

About It'sRapid

It'sRapid is redefining digital content creation in e-commerce with its AI-enabled Creative Automation Platform. Specializing in producing images, videos, display ads and product descriptions, It'sRapid supports a broad range of channels and brand styles, catering to both managed and self-serve needs. Its platform is essential for global brands seeking to optimize their online presence across various digital platforms and languages. For more information, visit www.itsrapid.ai.

Media Contact

David Feinleib, It'sRapid, 1 925-880-1473, [email protected], https://itsrapid.ai/

SOURCE It'sRapid