It'sRapid Partners with Instacart Ads To Streamline Display and Video Creative Services for Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It'sRapid, a leader in creative automation solutions, is proud to announce its expanded partnership with Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America. It'sRapid is the first API integration to streamline creative asset creation and management for Instacart's brand partners. This partnership offers brands seamless connectivity, enabling direct integration from It'sRapid to Instacart.

With this new integration, brands no longer need to download assets such as banners and videos and manually upload them to Instacart to power their display and shoppable advertising campaigns. Instead, they can now send their digital assets straight from the It'sRapid platform to Instacart's self-service Ads Manager, simplifying the workflow and freeing up team resources.

"It'sRapid has been working with Instacart for the past two years, supporting hundreds of brands and advertisers, from industry giants to emerging brands. This partnership marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing unmatched efficiency and ease of creative automation for our clients," said David Feinleib, Founder & CEO at It'sRapid.

"We're excited to grow our partnership with It'sRapid through this API integration. As rich media like video continues to be an important element of digital ad campaigns, brands of all sizes are looking for tools to streamline their processes. Instacart's brand partners will be able to upload creative assets directly from It'sRapid to Instacart, accelerating the process and enriching their campaigns," said David DeRobbio, Head of API and Independent Agency Partnerships at Instacart.

The collaboration underscores It'sRapid's dedication to enabling brands to improve their retail media and digital shelf experience. Now, brands will be able to focus more on their core activities and less on logistical challenges related to building out ad creatives.

Learn more about the partnership here: https://itsrapid.ai/partners/instacart/.

