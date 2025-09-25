Ittefaq Salt Secures Geographical Indication (GI) Certification for Khewra Pink Rock Salt Strengthening Authenticity in Global Markets

Ittefaq Salt has received the Geographical Indication (GI) certification, proving that Khewra Pink Rock Salt is authentic and that its true origin is Pakistan.

LAHORE, Pakistan, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ittefaq Salt is a leading mining, processing, and manufacturing company of Himalayan pink salt. We are pleased to announce that our Himalayan Pink Salt has been officially certified as a Geographical Indication (GI) for Khewra Pink Rock Salt.

This achievement will ensure that the world's consumers and industries remain confident in the purity, authenticity, and heritage of Himalayan salt. It is a natural treasure obtained from the Salt Range of Punjab, Pakistan.

Securing Authenticity in the Competitive Market:

Himalayan pink salt has been admired for centuries due to its pink color and 84 essential minerals and trace elements. However, recently, the world market was overwhelmed with a flood of fake and artificially tinted salts that deceive customers and ruin trust.

The GI certification is a guarantee of source, origin, and quality. This certification not only protects consumers and brands against fakes, but also boosts the image of Ittefaq Salt as a trusted international business partner.

Global Trade Partner Benefits:

The importers, wholesalers, and retailers benefit by selecting Ittefaq Salt GI-certified Khewra Pink Rock Salt through the following benefits:

Certified Authenticity: Certified authentic source of Salt Range, Punjab, Pakistan .

Consistency & Compliance: Guarantee of international safety and quality.

Market Advantage: Greater consumer trust and high positioning.

Risk-Free imports: Certified origins with full protection against fake products.

Maintaining the Past, Strengthening the Economy:

Overall, since Pakistan contains the largest deposits of Himalayan salt in the world, this certification will protect not only the cultural and geological heritage of the area, but will also protect its economic benefit, which it offers to world markets.

About Ittefaq Salt :

Ittefaq Salt is a trusted manufacturer and exporter of Himalayan salt, producing a wide variety of edible salt, wellness, decorative, and animal lick salt products.

Having decades of experience in ethical mining and processing, the company collaborates with wholesalers, food brands, and retailers all over the world to provide natural products that represent purity and sustainability.

For more information about our business and products, visit our website: www.ittefaqsalt.com or contact us at [email protected].

