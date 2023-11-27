ITVT Announces the Highly Anticipated Return of TVOT to San Francisco, March 27-28, 2024

The TV of Tomorrow Show (TVOT) is headed back to Fort Mason on March 27-28, 2024 to host another two-day event centered around captivating conversations on the future of television and advertising.
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InteractiveTV Today has announced that The TV of Tomorrow Show (TVOT), its annual conference that brings together TV and advertising visionaries, is returning to San Francisco on March 27-28, 2024 and registration is now open. This year marks the landmark 20th anniversary of its prestigious ITVT Awards for Leadership, accepting nominations through February 16, 2024.
TVOT will return to The General's Residence in Fort Mason where innovators and decision makers will gather to debate and discuss the key trends and technologies shaping the television and advertising landscapes, including artificial intelligence, addressable and programmatic advertising, audience measurement, data collaboration, the impact of the 2024 election, local TV, shoppable TV, FAST and more.
"As the television and advertising landscapes continue to transform with new emerging platforms, evolving viewing habits and varying generational consumption patterns, there's never been a more exciting time to discuss the future," said Tracy Swedlow, co-producer of TVOT and editor-in-chief/CEO of ITVT. "With the 20th anniversary of the ITVT Awards for Leadership, attendees at this year's conference can also expect to see some remarkable achievements and advancements in interactive and multiplatform television."
Members of the recently launched TVOT CONNECT networking community, presented by ITVT and nScreenMedia, will benefit from extra perks at the 2024 show including exclusive networking events. Industry leaders and participants are encouraged to join the quickly growing TVOT CONNECT community here.
"As a frequent moderator at the TVOT Show, I witness the shaping of our industry's future first-hand with the best in our business. TVOT is an excellent forum for members of the TV industry to not only network but also imagine and thrive on each other's creative visions for our future," said Colin Dixon, Founder and Chief Analyst of nScreenMedia. "It's that sense of collaboration and community that inspired the ITVT team and me to create TVOT CONNECT, where we foster conversations that inspire action. What we debate and discuss in these venues are the elements of what happens next. I'm in awe of the possibilities."
Register for TVOT SF here.
Sponsorship opportunities are available; learn about the options by emailing [email protected] or calling 415-608-4766.
About InteractiveTV Today:
Founded in 1998 by Tracy Swedlow and co-owned by Richard Washbourne, InteractiveTV Today, ITVT is the most widely read and trusted news source on the rapidly emerging medium of multiplatform, broadband interactive television (ITV). We provide concise, original coverage of industry developments, technologies, content projects, and the people building the business to our readership, which is made up of hundreds of thousands of executives from around the world.
For further sponsorship information or speaking opportunities, please contact Tracy Swedlow at [email protected].
Media Contact
Noelle Rutolo, Breakaway Communications for TVOT, 1 609-903-5786, [email protected]
SOURCE TVOT
Share this article