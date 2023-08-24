IUNU Named 2023 AI-based AgTech Innovation of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Awards

"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts in leveraging AI to drive innovation and create a more resilient and efficient food supply chain," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of IUNU Tweet this

IUNU's AI-driven solutions have redefined the landscape of CEA by enabling growers to optimize their cultivation processes with unmatched precision and efficiency. By utilizing advanced AI algorithms, IUNU's platform empowers farmers to monitor and manage critical vegetative growth metrics. This real-time data-driven approach not only maximizes crop yield but also minimizes resource waste, making CEA more sustainable and environmentally friendly.

"The AI-based AgTech Innovation of the Year award is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of controlled environment agriculture," said Adam Greenberg, CEO of IUNU. "We are honored to be recognized for our efforts in leveraging AI to drive innovation and create a more resilient and efficient food supply chain."

IUNU's AI-driven technology provides growers with predictive insights and actionable recommendations, enabling them to make informed decisions that optimize crop quality and yield. By combining data analytics, machine learning, and sensor technology, IUNU's platform offers a holistic solution that addresses the challenges of modern agriculture, from resource management to climate variability.

With this award, IUNU joins the ranks of visionary companies that are shaping the future of agriculture. This recognition reaffirms IUNU's dedication to helping farmers worldwide increase productivity, conserve resources, and provide fresh, high-quality product year-round.

For more information about IUNU and their pioneering work in AI-powered Controlled Environment Agriculture, please visit https://iunu.com/.

About IUNU

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Seattle, IUNU aims to close the loop in greenhouse autonomy and is focused on being the world's leading controlled environment specialist. IUNU's flagship platform, LUNA, combines software with a variety of high-definition cameras — both fixed and mobile — and environmental sensors to keep track of the minutiae of plant growth and health in indoor ag settings. LUNA's goal is to turn commercial greenhouses into precise, predictable, demand-based manufacturers that optimize yield, labor, and product quality. www.IUNU.com

Alex Franco, IUNU, 1 (844) 476-4868, [email protected], www.iunu.com

