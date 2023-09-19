iuvo BioScience Expands Preclinical Testing Expertise With Formulation Development and Testing Services

The introduction of formulation development and testing provides a valuable scientific offering that supports a critical need of today's pharmaceutical companies. Tweet this

Specifically, the iuvo formulation services laboratory team can provide formulation development and testing, encapsulation services, drug delivery system development, pharmaceutical analysis, formulation screening and more.

"Our scientific team has considerable experience designing and developing drug formulations to enhance efficacy and minimize side-effects of therapeutically active compounds," said Ben Burton, President and CEO at iuvo BioScience. "We can support design, development and characterization of solid, semisolid, and liquid dosage forms. From tablets and capsules, to gels, creams, patches, solutions, suspensions and emulsions, we have the expertise to translate basic scientific concepts into therapeutic applications – including dosing formulations in animal models via appropriate routes of administration."

As part of this expanded offering, iuvo offers a customized formulation screening strategy that allows the evaluation of preclinical formulations for scientific stability, in vivo pharmacokinetic properties, as well as screening for potential toxicologic effects. This enables iuvo to meet the goals of our clients for optimizing pharmacokinetic parameters, improving bioavailability, and mitigating risks before progressing into further development.

As part of a suite of pre-clinical testing services, iuvo has the capability to do regulated testing including registration stability, extractable / leachable evaluation as well as GLP and GMP testing. Additionally, iuvo can address specific clinical formulation needs providing continuity in the development program and, most importantly, helping to accelerate product development timelines.

From optimizing lipid nanoparticles, to delivering mRNA more effectively and preparing gels that improve transdermal delivery of APIs, the iuvo team offers a wide range of scientific experience that can be used to help you develop a drug delivery strategy that works best for your product.

"The introduction of formulation development and testing provides a valuable scientific offering that supports a critical need of today's pharmaceutical companies." said Sanjeev Ganatra, Chief Commercial Officer of iuvo BioScience. "Whether they are in the early stages of non-clinical research, progressing into GLP pre-clinical toxicology studies, or ready to proceed to clinical testing, our scientists at iuvo BioScience have the experience and expertise to support any stage of pharmaceutical formulation development," Ganatra continued.

For more information about iuvo BioScience and its expanded preclinical services portfolio – Formulation Development and Testing Services – visit our website at www.iuvobioscience.com or call 1-800-836-4850.

About iuvo BioScience

Headquartered in Rochester, NY, iuvo BioScience is a highly specialized provider of preclinical, clinical, and consulting services to biotech and medical device customers. The company's facility features laboratories for analytical chemistry, microbiology, pharmacology, and toxicology, as well as an on-site AAALAC-accredited vivarium to support preclinical testing. Through the company's Oculos Clinical Research subsidiary, iuvo provides a suite of clinical trial services including clinical trial design, regulatory, biometrics, pharmacovigilance, project and site management. Under the Lumino Advisors brand, the company also has an end-to-end scientific consulting offering spanning from regulatory strategy, dossier development, preclinical and CMC consulting and strategic planning through trial execution and regulatory submission. Additional information about iuvo is available at www.iuvobioscience.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $3 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston, MA and Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Ben Burton, iuvo BioScience, 1 585-260-0724, [email protected], www.iuvobioscience.com

SOURCE iuvo BioScience